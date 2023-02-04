  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
John Lydon of Public Image Ltd attends The Late Late show Eurosong Special Preview Press Day at RTE in Dublin
The former Sex Pistols frontman sought to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song ContestImage: Brian Lawless/empics/picture alliance
CultureIreland

Sex Pistols star loses Eurovision bid to represent Ireland

34 minutes ago

The former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, failed in his bid to represent Ireland. He lost out to band Wild Youth with their song, "We Are One."

https://p.dw.com/p/4N6by

Seventies punk rock icon John Lydon, better known to Sex Pistols fans as Johnny Rotten, lost out in his effort to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

His song, "Hawaii," about his wife's struggles with Alzheimer's disease, did not make the cut and instead Ireland's Eurovision spot went to the rock band Wild Youth and their song, "We Are One" during the televized competition Friday.

Lydon's punk band Public Image Ltd. had hoped to bring attention to the struggles of Lydon's wife Nora. The band formed after the Sex Pistols split up in 1978.

"It's going to be difficult for me tonight," Lydon said following the results with his band falling short.

Lydon was born in London of Irish parents. His mother's family is from Cork while his father is from Galway.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest final is to take place in Liverpool, England on May 13. Organizers in the UK say the contest this year will celebrate Ukrainian heritage and the music traditions of Liverpool, including the Beatles.

Eurovision: Broadcasting from a bunker

The contest was founded in 1956 as part of European reconciliation efforts in the postwar period. Nowadays, more than 40 countries compete in the annual song competition.

The previous year's winner traditionally hosts the contest the following year. Ukraine won in 2022 with the song, "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), however, determined it would not be safe to hold the contest in a country undergoing an active invasion by Russian forces.

The role of 2023 host nation therefore went to the UK after its act Sam Ryder finished second. 

ar/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022

Ukraine updates: US sends seized Russian cash to aid Ukraine

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society9 hours ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage