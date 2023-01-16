  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
Press conference announcing the outcome of the case
Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal (second from right) said the male officer "relentlessly degraded, belittled, sexually assaulted and raped women." Image: Jonathan Brady/empics/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

London police officer pleads guilty to rape and abuse

28 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the case was "appalling," calling for London's police forces to root out misconduct and restore public trust. It's the latest scandal to tarnish the image of the Metropolitan Police.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MHTh

An active-duty London police officer on Monday admitted his responsibility in a nearly two decade-long campaign of abuse against women.

The 48-year-old man pleaded guilty to 49 offenses, including 20 counts of rape. The charges against him also included assault and false imprisonment.  

It was the latest case to plague London's Metropolitan Police (Met), which has suffered from a collapse in public confidence due to its handling of problematic cops. 

Prosecutors said officer David Carrick used his position of power to control and intimidate his victims, telling them no one would believe their word against his, given his status as a member of the police. 

"This man abused women in the most disgusting manner. It is sickening," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. 

The case drew a wave of condemnation across Britain. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the case "appalling."  

"Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public's trust, which has been shattered by high profile events such as this," Sunak's spokesman said.  

Carrick's abuse was 'relentless,' top prosecutor says 

Carrick joined the Met in 2001 and has been charged for events that took place between 2003 and 2020.  

He allegedly met some of his victims through online dating apps or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust, authorities said. 

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal said he then "relentlessly degraded, belittled, sexually assaulted and raped women." 

Carrick isolated women socially and financially, and often held them against their will, going as far as controlling what they wore and when they slept, prosecutors said.  

The case follows the high-profile death of Sarah Everard on March 2021 in south London. Everard was raped and killed by on-duty officer Wayne Couzens, after he stopped her on the street and falsely claimed she had broken coronavirus lockdown rules. 

London police: 'We have failed' 

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whose office oversees the police departments, said he was "sickened and appalled" by the case. 

"Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner," he added. 

Met Commissioner Rowley apologized to victims on Monday, saying Carrick went unpunished due to "systemic failures." 

"We have failed. And I'm sorry. He should not have been a police officer," Rowley said. 

An in-depth review of Carrick's former service as a soldier and complaints record was carried out in October 2021, after he was first charged with rape, and it found he was already on police systems for a series of off-duty incidents before and after he joined the force. 

None of those complaints of rape, domestic violence and harassment managed to deliver criminal sanctions or internal disciplinary proceedings. 

The Met "should have been more intrusive and joined the dots on this repeated misogyny over a couple of decades" and "should have been more determined to root out such a misogynist," Rowley admitted. 

A London Met officer on duty during a protest
The Carrick case may cause further erosion of trust in the Met PoliceImage: Mateusz Slodkowski/Zumapress/picture alliance

Met Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray admitted that the pattern of abusive behavior should have been spotted earlier. 

"Because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization," Gray said. "We are truly sorry that Carrick was able to continue to use his role as a police officer to prolong the suffering of his victims," she added. 

A report published last November found that a culture of misogyny and predatory behavior was "prevalent" in many police forces in England and Wales. The findings indicated that lax vetting standards for police officers played a role. 

jcg/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A US soldier watches on as a tank fires at the Grafenwöhr training area

Ukraine updates: US trains Ukrainian forces in Germany

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Sudan U20 team

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Sports8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two Indian students pose for a selfie with a worker from Gannon University's office of global support and student engagement

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Education9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people removing green vegetables out of a blue bin

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Law and JusticeJanuary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Nato soldier in front of a tank

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

Migration16 hours ago03:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage