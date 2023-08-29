  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
Cars and TransportationUnited Kingdom

London expands ULEZ toll zone for polluting vehicles

August 29, 2023

Older, more polluting vehicles will have to pay a daily toll to enter the Ultra-Low Emission Zone which is set to cover the whole of the UK capital. Critics say it will cause economic damage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VgVo
A road sign in London marking the ULEZ
Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the zone saves lives, but critics say its an economic burdenImage: Frank Augstein/AP Photo/picture alliance

London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was set to be extended across the whole of Greater London on Tuesday, following months of debates and attempts to stall the move.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, and other advocates, said that the extended zone would help bring down pollution and enhance air quality throughout the British capital.

However, critics have warned against the financial strain amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

London expands Ultra Low Emission Zone

What is the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)?

The pollution-fighting policy was first brought in for a small section of central London in 2019, before being expanded in 2021.

Tuesday's expansion will see a further 5 million people being included in the zone.

The scheme mandates a payment of 12.50 pounds ($16, €14.60) for drivers of highly-polluting vehicles on days they drive on the roads. Failure to comply can incur a fine of up to 180 pounds per day.

London's ULEZ closely resembles similar low-emission zones adopted by over 200 cities in 10 European countries to enhance air quality.

Vehicles registered as petrol cars prior to 2006 and diesel vehicles registered before September 2015 are unlikely to meet the mandated emissions standards. Transport for London (TfL) estimates that fewer than 200,000 such vehicles currently access the new zone, based on existing ULEZ camera data.

However, the RAC motoring group revealed, through a freedom of information request, that over 850,000 ineligible vehicles are registered in London alone.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan faces ULEZ backlash

Khan says the measure will cut air pollution that contributes to about 4,000 deaths per year. The figure came from research conducted by Imperial College commissioned by City Hall.

But critics say suburban residents who are dependent on their cars will bear the brunt. 

This move is also said to have contributed to the recent defeat of the opposition Labour Party in a by-election within former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's previous parliamentary seat.

Opponents had tried to block the expansion from going ahead, with some regional councils bringing legal action. Even Khan's own Labour Party boss Kier Starmer called on him to reconsider the move.

Angrier motorists took more radical steps, with police on Tuesday saying that hundreds of license plate-reading cameras had been damaged, disconnected or stolen by vigilantes calling themselves the Blade Runners. 

The expanded scheme comes as the UK is grappling with soaring inflation and bills amid sluggish economic growth, all of which have pushed many in the UK into a cost-of-living crisis.

In response, Khan recently augmented financial aid for vehicle owners, offering substantial grants to scrap non-compliant cars and trucks for all London residents.

tg/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A wheel on a Tesla car

Electric vehicle tires: a lesser-known pollution headache

Electric vehicle tires: a lesser-known pollution headache

As EV sales have soared, the tire industry has innovated its products to fit the needs of the relatively heavy, efficient and silent cars. But there is one problem the industry is struggling to crack.
BusinessJuly 12, 2023

Imperial College research

www.london.gov.uk
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Luis Rubiales

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of Minusma soldies next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four young women walking in a park seen from behind; three are wearing full-length Islamic abaya clothing and headscarves

France to ban abaya in schools

France to ban abaya in schools

PoliticsAugust 28, 202302:09 min
More from Europe

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America
Go to homepage