 Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part one | Music | DW | 05.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part one

Highlights from the opening of the 2018 Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth and a new production of Wagner's romantic opera "Lohengrin," with the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra conducted by Christian Thielemann.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Bayreuth Festival, part one

Richard Wagner had a vision: writing the texts to operas, setting them to music, staging and rehearsing them in the dual role of director and conductor, and bringing it all to pass at his own festival in a specially designed theater.

And who designed that theater? That was Wagner too. 1876 marked the very first Bayreuth Festival: all Wagner all the time, which is how it's been for most of the 142 years since. Music critics have come from every part of the world to experience the event, many this time looking forward to the stage sets by the famous German artist Neo Rauch.  

"As a newcomer to the art of set design, I think that theater should convey a world of dreams," said Rauch. "It should take us out of everyday life and into a parallel sphere where the after-effects of the daily news maybe fade away and where a healing process can begin, which is urgently needed."

Bayreuther Festspiele 2018 | Lohengrin (Bayreuther Festspiele/E. Nawrath)

The elaborate set by Neo Rauch and Rosa Loy

Richard Wagner
Lohengrin (excerpts from acts one and two)
Roles and soloists:
King Henry – German bass Georg Zeppenfeld
Lohengrin – Polish tenor Piotr Beczala
Elsa of Brabant – German soprano Anja Harteros
Telramund – Polish baritone Tomasz Konieczny
Ortrud – German soprano Waltraud Meier 
The Herald – Latvian baritone Egils Silins
Bayreuth Festival Orchestra 
Bayreuth Festival Chorus
Conductor: Christian Thielemann
 

Recorded by Radio Bavaria, Munich (BR) in the Bayreuth Festspielhaus on July 25, 2018.

DW recommends

Between the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival

The Wagner Festival opens the season with a production dominated by powerful images and strong voices – meeting with loud ovations for the soloists and only polite applause for the production team. (26.07.2018)  

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two

This hour, more of Wagner's romantic opera and its story, comments by the protagonists and reactions to this new production at the Wagner Festival. (23.11.2018)  

Yuval Sharon: 'You really feel the Bayreuth myth'

Staging Richard Wagner's opera "Lohengrin" at the opening of the Bayreuth Festival, the American finds himself inspired by the ambience on the Green Hill. (23.07.2018)  

The Bayreuth Festival wraps up another season

A "Lohengrin" of vivid imagery, a "Mastersingers" with clever direction and a widely panned conducting premiere by time-tested singer Placido Domingo were the highlights of the year. And what lies ahead? (29.08.2018)  

Tomasz Konieczny: 'Bayreuth is a dream come true for a performer of Wagner's works'

He has mastered many roles across Germany, including performances in Wagner operas. But this year, Polish baritone Tomasz Konieczny celebrates his first appearance at Bayreuth – and hopefully not his last. (24.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Bayreuth Festival, part one  

The fascinating Bayreuth Festival  

Related content

Bayreuther Festspielen 2018, Lohengrin (Bayreuther Festspiele/E.Nawrath)

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two 05.12.2018

This hour, more of Wagner's romantic opera and its story, comments by the protagonists, and reactions to this new production at the Wagner Festival.

Deutschland Berliner Philharmoniker - Letztes Konzert von Sir Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle bids farewell to Berlin Philharmonic as chief conductor 25.06.2018

The end of an era: The British maestro conducted his last concert as the Berlin Philharmonic's music director at a sold-out open-air event. During his 16-year tenure, Simon Rattle revamped the reputed orchestra's image.

Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra 29.03.2018

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix.

Advertisement

Kino

Film still Trailer The Mule (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clint Eastwood can't get enough

Clint Eastwood had been planning to retire for some time. Instead, in the thriller "The Mule", Clintwood not only directs, he takes on his first screen role in years: a WWII veteran who becomes the oldest drug smuggler in the world. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Bilderhauerin Isa Genzken (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

A steel rose: Isa Genzken at 70

Isa Genzken is one of the most important artists working today. At 70, she continues to wow with her shrill collages and sculptures, having long made a name for herself beyond the misnomer of "Gerhard Richter's wife." 

Digital Culture

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  