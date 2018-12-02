Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part one

Richard Wagner had a vision: writing the texts to operas, setting them to music, staging and rehearsing them in the dual role of director and conductor, and bringing it all to pass at his own festival in a specially designed theater.

And who designed that theater? That was Wagner too. 1876 marked the very first Bayreuth Festival: all Wagner all the time, which is how it's been for most of the 142 years since. Music critics have come from every part of the world to experience the event, many this time looking forward to the stage sets by the famous German artist Neo Rauch.

"As a newcomer to the art of set design, I think that theater should convey a world of dreams," said Rauch. "It should take us out of everyday life and into a parallel sphere where the after-effects of the daily news maybe fade away and where a healing process can begin, which is urgently needed."

The elaborate set by Neo Rauch and Rosa Loy

Richard Wagner

Lohengrin (excerpts from acts one and two)

Roles and soloists:

King Henry – German bass Georg Zeppenfeld

Lohengrin – Polish tenor Piotr Beczala

Elsa of Brabant – German soprano Anja Harteros

Telramund – Polish baritone Tomasz Konieczny

Ortrud – German soprano Waltraud Meier

The Herald – Latvian baritone Egils Silins

Bayreuth Festival Orchestra

Bayreuth Festival Chorus

Conductor: Christian Thielemann



Recorded by Radio Bavaria, Munich (BR) in the Bayreuth Festspielhaus on July 25, 2018.