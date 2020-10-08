 Living Planet: Climate cause and consequence | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 08.10.2020

Environment

Living Planet: Climate cause and consequence

From oil development in Namibia and the "forgotten" greenhouse gas methane, to the growing trend of climate lawsuits and restoring forests in Kashmir — we explore causes and effects of climate change.

Kühe im Stall

Living Planet: Methane — The forgotten greenhouse gas 08.10.2020

Global Ideas Youth activists

Living Planet: Climate lawsuits — A growing trend? 08.10.2020

Global Ideas | Kaschmir Region

Living Planet: Protecting forests in Kashmir 08.10.2020

Mauritius droht Ölkatastrophe

Living Planet: Fossil fuel damages 03.09.2020

