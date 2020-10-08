Living Planet: Climate cause and consequence

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
From oil development in Namibia and the "forgotten" greenhouse gas methane, to the growing trend of climate lawsuits and restoring forests in Kashmir — we explore causes and effects of climate change.
A controversial measure aimed at cutting red tape by amending dozens of laws covering taxation, labor and environment regulations has workers, trade unions and environmental activists form an unlikely alliance.
As Africa develops faster, countries are shifting their focus to investment in renewable energy. The director of think tank Power Shift Africa explains how the continent can embark on a journey toward a green future.
If we want to stop the Earth from warming, it's clear that coal, oil and gas must remain in the ground. But experts also say CO2 needs to be removed from the atmosphere. What are the options and how do they work?
As the reservoir behind a new dam on the Nile River fills up, DW examines the ways such mega-dams hurt the environment, and looks at a few alternatives.
