Living at the foot of a melting Mt Kilimanjaro

In East Africa, the snows that normally blanket Mt Kilimanjaro throughout the year are rapidly disappearing. For people and wildlife living near Africa's tallest mountain, that's causing a host of unexpected and increasingly existential changes.
In northern India, falling snow levels and glacial retreat is impacting livelihoods and access to water. DW visited some of these local villages to explore what that means for the lives of people in the region.
A digital eye in the sky so sharp it can spot microplastics in the ocean. Or analyze the particles of smoke during a forest fire. Sound like sci-fi? It's coming sooner than you think.
While scientists warn of their negative impact on biodiversity, the autonomous Kurdistan Region is building multiple dams to respond to water insecurity. Local groups fear shortages and raised tensions could follow.
Stopping mass species extinction is possible if the world pulls together, says leading ecologist Gerardo Ceballos in an interview with DW.
