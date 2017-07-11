Lithuania bans Hezbollah members from entry

Lithuania on Thursday barred affiliates of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement from entering the country for the next ten years.
"Having taken into consideration the information acquired by our institutions and partners, we may conclude that 'Hezbollah' uses terrorist means that pose threat to the security of a significant number of countries, including Lithuania," said Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.
Lithuania stated it stands united with US, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands — all of which have taken a similar stance.
Hezbollah, founded in Lebanon in 1982, has been blamed for numerous attacks on Israel and has ties to Iran.
Most other EU states distinguish between the group's military and political wings, only classifying the former as a terrorist entity.
Lithuania officials decided on the ban after analyzing information about the listed people and the threat they posed to Lithuania's security.
Closer ties with Israel
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi welcomed Lithuania's decision, tweeting: "I call on all European countries to join the decision and outlaw the terrorist organization."
In the statement, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius praised Israel for "the successful cooperation between the Lithuanian and Israeli national security agencies."
Meanwhile, Lithuanian's Linkevicius sent his support to people in Lebanon looking to implement political reforms.
Hezbollah between Lebanon, Israel and Iran
The Shiite Islamist political, military and social organization wields considerable power in Lebanon.
Hezbollah backed the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab that resigned on Monday amid protests over a deadly explosion at the Beirut port.
The group came to prominence with the support of Israel's arch-foe Iran during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon in the early 1980s. The militants continue to be regularly involved in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization
Rise of Hezbollah
Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.
National support against Israel
Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.
Backed by Iran
Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.
Political apparatus
Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.
Armed wing
Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.
Terror group?
A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.
Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war
Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.
Sectarianism
Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.
Renewed conflict with Israel?
Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.
Author: Chase Winter