Lithuania: DHL freight plane crashes near Vilnius airport

The plane had originated in the German city of Leipzig. The aircraft reportedly crashed into a residential building near the airport in Lithuania's capital, with the cause of the plane's descent still unclear.

A cargo plane flying on behalf of German logistics company DHL crashed near Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania early on Monday, according to Lithuanian authorities.

The plane had originated in the German city of Leipzig, which is a hub for DHL.

"City services are currently onsite, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport," the Lithuanian airport authority posted on X. "Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

dvv/wd (Reuters, dpa)