Lisbon blooms with sea of jacaranda flowers
With its purple-blue blossoms and a scent like honey, the jacaranda tree adorns cities like Lisbon every year. The plant was brought to Portugal in the 19th century.
Blaze of color
Strolling through the streets of Lisbon, you'll see them almost everywhere. The flowers of the jacaranda tree bathe the surroundings in magical colors. The deciduous tree with its spectacular bell-shaped flowers, originally native to Argentina and Bolivia, was introduced to Europe in the 19th century.
Instagrammable
Like Japan's sakura blossom, Portugal's jacarandas are a tourist magnet. In this era of Instagram and other social media apps, the colors of the city combined with the flowers are an irresistible invitation to take photos.
Beauty has its downside
The fallen petals are also a popular photo motif. The flowers do, however, leave behind a sticky residue that car owners who have to park under the trees find less charming.
Honeyed air
A particularly beautiful specimen grows in Lisbon's Eduardo VII Park. Fans of these trees need to be patient, however: it takes around 10 years for a rosewood, as the tree is also known, to bloom for the first time. Incidentally, the flowers aren't just pretty to look at, they also exude a delicate scent of honey.
Pastel dream
A place to linger and relax in the Alfama district of Lisbon. The spread of jacarandas is attributed to Felix Avelar Botero, considered the father of botany in Portugal. Since he introduced the tree, the number of jacarandas in the capital has steadily increased.
Waiting with a view
These splendid blossoms make it easy to wait a little longer for the bus. In Lisbon, you can admire the spectacle of the blooming jacaranda trees in various places until the end of June. However, the main highlights are Largo do Rato, Eduardo VII Park, Largo do Carmo, Avenue Dom Carlos I and Avenue da Torre de Belem.