Lisbon is the capital of Portugal. It is a major center of finance, commerce, arts and trade, and one of the oldest cities in the world.
Lisbon is not only the seat of the Portuguese government, but also the largest city in Portugal, having a population of some 553,000 people. It has one of the biggest container ports on Europe's Atlantic coast, and is a popular tourist destination. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Lisbon.
Bayern will embark on their eighth straight title defense just 26 days after their treble triumph in Lisbon. The club has a few issues to untangle, but their grip on the Bundesliga looks as unbreakable as ever.
Bayern Munich became champions of Europe for the sixth time in Lisbon on Sunday night. Back in Munich however, one Bayern fan is engaged in a legal battle with his own club after criticizing Bayern's links to Qatar.
Some of the biggest football clubs in the world are in Lisbon for the Champions League. For the hosts, it's an opportunity to attract much-needed tourism amid the economic impacts of coronavirus, as DW found out.