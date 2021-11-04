Visit the new DW website

Lisbon

Lisbon is the capital of Portugal. It is a major center of finance, commerce, arts and trade, and one of the oldest cities in the world.

Lisbon is not only the seat of the Portuguese government, but also the largest city in Portugal, having a population of some 553,000 people. It has one of the biggest container ports on Europe's Atlantic coast, and is a popular tourist destination. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Lisbon.

Lissabon, 02.11.21+++Zum ersten Mal mit einem eigenen Stand vertreten: Die deutsche ‚Digital Hub Initiative‘ hat 20 Aussteller nach Lissabon gebracht.

Facebook on back foot at Lisbon web summit 04.11.2021

The US social media giant recently tried to deflect attention from its data security problems by launching the "Metaverse" platform. Brittany Kaiser from the Own Your Data Foundation told DW not many are buying the ruse.
November 30, 2020, Lisbon, Portugal: A man wearing a face mask walks past a 3D logo of Web Summit in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on November 30, 2020. Web Summit, EuropeÃ¢â¬â¢s biggest technology conference, was due to take place in Lisbon again this year but will instead be held entirely online from December 2 to December 4 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Wire

Web Summit returns to Lisbon after pandemic forced it online in 2020 01.11.2021

Web Summit was one of several major global exhibition events that was forced online in 2020 due to the pandemic. It returns to Lisbon this week, albeit with strict rules for attendees.
Chef-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, 03.10.2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland *** Head coach Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen , FC Bayern Muenchen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, 03 10 2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 21.10.2021

The 34-year-old head coach missed his team's win over Benfica in Lisbon, feeling unwell. Despite being fully vaccinated, he has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Aristides de Sousa Mendes (* 19. Juli 1885 in Cabanas de Viriato nahe Viseu; † 3. April 1954 in Lissabon) war ein portugiesischer Diplomat. Als Generalkonsul in Bordeaux rettete er im Zweiten Weltkrieg tausenden Menschen verschiedener Nationalitäten, darunter sehr vielen Juden, das Leben. Einige Schätzungen gehen von bis zu 30.000 Flüchtlingen aus, unter ihnen 10.000 Juden, sind jedoch in dieser Höhe historisch nicht belegbar.[1] Aristides de Sousa Mendes wird als einer der Gerechten unter den Völkern geehrt und zuweilen auch als der „portugiesische Schindler“ oder der „portugiesische Wallenberg“ bezeichnet. -- Original uploader was Tibullus at en.wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia This is one of the most well-known photos of en:Aristides Sousa Mendes. Its author is unknown and it belonged to Aristides himself. The photo has been freely reproduced in many books and in the internet. It is certainly in the public domain and, if not, its reproduction would anyway be fair use or something.

Portugal honors former diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis 19.10.2021

Aristides de Sousa Mendes issued thousands of visas to help people escape the Nazis during WWII. To honor him, a plaque was placed on the walls of the National Pantheon in Lisbon.

23.11.2001, Portrait des ehemaligen Präsidenten von Portugal Jorge Sampaio

Ex-Portuguese president, UN envoy Jorge Sampaio dead at 81 10.09.2021

Sampaio is best known for dissolving Portugal's parliament in 2004, flexing his powers as the country's president. But his career spanned form defending political prisoners to serving as the UN envoy for tuberculosis.
September 1, 2021, Lisboa, Portugal: (INT) Passenger movement at Oriente Station in Lisbon. September 1, 2021, Lisbon, Portugal: Passenger movement at Oriente Station, Lisbon's main intercity rail, on Wednesday (1). Connecting Europe Express will depart on Thursday, 2nd, from Oriente station to arrive in Paris on October 7th , after a journey of 20 thousand kilometers through 26 countries. The aim is to show that it would be possible to organize this trip across 26 countries and cross 33 borders with a single train. (Credit Image: Â© Edson De Souza/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

A single European railway with Connecting Europe Express 02.09.2021

The EU wants to make rail travel more attractive to passengers and companies by the end of the decade. The Connecting Europe Express leaving Lisbon is rolling in the right direction to smooth some bumpy connections. 
Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, L reist zum Gymnich Treffen der AussenministerInnen der Europaeischen Union. Hier aufgenommen im Gespraech mit Ivan Korcok, Aussenminister der Slowakei, 2.v.l., Alexander Schallenberg, Aussenminister voj Oesterreich, 2.v.r. und Gordon Grlic Radman, Aussenminister von Kroatien, R vor einer Arbeitssitzung der Aussenminister und Aussenministerinnnen. Lissabon, 27.05.2021. Lissabon Portugal *** German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, SPD, L travels to the Gymnich Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the European Union Pictured here talking to Ivan Korcok, Foreign Minister of Slovakia, 2 f l , Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Austria, 2 f r and Gordon Grlic Radman, Foreign Minister of Croatia, R Copyright: xJaninexSchmitz/photothek.dex

Belarus: EU ministers begin talks on fresh sanctions 27.05.2021

Germany says EU foreign ministers won't be satisifed with "small steps" as they put together plans for economic and sector-specific sanctions.
Mitarbeiter des Gesundheitswesens in Schutzanzügen gehen an einem Krankenwagen im neuen Triagezentrum für Corona-Patienten im Krankenhaus Santa Maria vorbei, das heute eröffnet wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Portugal's medics improvise to stay on top of the pandemic 05.03.2021

Portugal's public health system is on the brink of collapse. Doctors and nurses have flooded in from Germany, Luxembourg and France to help keep it going amid rampant COVID-19 infections.
Woman working with tablet pc while relaxing in the hammock on tropical beach in hot sunny day

Portugal becomes top spot for digital nomads 13.01.2021

Digital nomads prefer sitting on a beach with their laptops to working at the office — a trend that's turning the working world on its head. But now banks in London want their employees to come back to England.

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thiago and Lucas Hernandez of Bayern Muenchen warm up during their first training session after the summer break at Saebener Strasse training ground on September 11, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Imag

Bundesliga: ‘Best Bayern team ever’ appear untouchable as title defense begins 17.09.2020

Bayern will embark on their eighth straight title defense just 26 days after their treble triumph in Lisbon. The club has a few issues to untangle, but their grip on the Bundesliga looks as unbreakable as ever.
ILLUSTRATION - Die Internetseite Football Leaks ist am 11.02.2016 durch das Glas einer Brille auf einem Rechner in Leipzig (Sachsen) zu sehen. Das Enthüllungsportal kündigte an, auch in Zukunft Einblicke in die oftmals undurchsichtigen Geschäfte auf dem Transfermarkt zu gewähren. Im Internet veröffentlichte Details aus den Arbeitsverträgen von Fußball-Profis sorgten bereits in den vergangenen Wochen für Aufregung. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa (zu dpa-Meldung: «Umstrittene Netzrebellen: «Football Leaks» sorgt für Aufruhr» vom 11.02.2016) | Verwendung weltweit

Rui Pinto Football Leaks trial kicks off in Portugal 04.09.2020

Pinto admits releasing 70 million documents on transactions involving top European soccer clubs. But he argues he is a whistleblower, not a criminal, and is set to call on some extremely high-profile witnesses.
27.01.2019, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2018/2019, 19. Spieltag, FC Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart, in der Allianz-Arena München. Freches und sehr kritisches plakat in der Südkurve der Bayernfans gegen die eigene Vereinsführung: Vorstandsvorsitzender Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (FC Bayern München) und Präsident Uli Hoeness (FC Bayern) sind mit Eurozeichen-Scheuklappen auf den Augen am Trainingsplatz von Katar dargestellt, im Hintergrund Arbeiter am Sportplatz die gerade ausgepeitscht werden, mit dem Spruch: Hervorragende Trainingsbedingungen . Im hinblick auf angebliche menschenverachtende Arbeitsbedingungen im WM-Land von 2022 Katar. ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 27 01 2019 Football 1 Bundesliga 2018 2019 19 Matchday FC Bayern Munich VfB Stuttgart in the Allianz Arena Munich Freches and very critical poster in the southern curve of the Bavarian fans against their own club management CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge FC Bayern Munich and President Uli Hoeness FC Bayern are with Euro sign blinkers on the Eyes at the training ground of Qatar shown in the background Workers at the sports field who are being whipped with the slogan Excellent training conditions In view of alleged inhuman working conditions in the 2022 World Cup country of Qatar DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Bayern vs. Bayern: Legal battle over freedom of speech despite Champions League win 24.08.2020

Bayern Munich became champions of Europe for the sixth time in Lisbon on Sunday night. Back in Munich however, one Bayern fan is engaged in a legal battle with his own club after criticizing Bayern's links to Qatar.
23.08.2020 Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer raises the European Champion Clubs' Cup during the trophy ceremony after winning at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020. (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich reclaim Europe's throne 24.08.2020

Bayern Munich produced a Champions League first as they were crowned European champions for a sixth time, beating Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon. Their latest triumph adds to the Bavarians' storied history in Europe.
A fan wearing a Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shirt takes a picture of a giant replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy displayed at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on August 17, 2020, during the UEFA Champions League Finals. (Photo by Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Bayern Munich and PSG advance to Champions League final in quiet Lisbon 20.08.2020

DW is on the ground in Portugal's capital as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to face off at the end of a unique event in a country that has been desperate to show it is open, and safe, for business.
FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, two women wearing face masks pass by a giant poster of Atletico Madrid soccer players at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Two members of Atletico Madrid's group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals have tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Aug. 9. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

Champions League: Lisbon hopes for tourist boost from stars, despite coronavirus 10.08.2020

Some of the biggest football clubs in the world are in Lisbon for the Champions League. For the hosts, it's an opportunity to attract much-needed tourism amid the economic impacts of coronavirus, as DW found out.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 13: General view inside the stadium prior to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and 1. FC Union Berlin at RheinEnergieStadion on June 13, 2020 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Champions League final to be held in Lisbon, Cologne gets Europa League 17.06.2020

Germany will host the final stages of this season’s curtailed Europa League, with the final to be held in Cologne. The Champions League's 'mini tournament' will be held in Lisbon, with the final on August 23.
