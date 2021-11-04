Lisbon is the capital of Portugal. It is a major center of finance, commerce, arts and trade, and one of the oldest cities in the world.

Lisbon is not only the seat of the Portuguese government, but also the largest city in Portugal, having a population of some 553,000 people. It has one of the biggest container ports on Europe's Atlantic coast, and is a popular tourist destination.