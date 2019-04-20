 Libya: Tripoli hit by airstrikes | News | DW | 28.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Libya: Tripoli hit by airstrikes

Residents in Tripoli heard the roar of airplanes and heavy explosions. The UN-recognized government has been battling the forces of Khalifa Haftar for more than three weeks.

UN-backed government forces in Tripolis (Imago Images/Xinhua)

Several airstrikes hit the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Saturday, residents and local journalists said.

The exact locations of the strikes were not known, but the roar of airplanes over the city was accompanied by heavy explosions between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.

"We are hearing sustained, uninterrupted fire" from machine guns and anti-aircraft guns "and occasional air strikes, but we do not know where exactly," a resident of west Tripoli told AFP news agency.

Read more: Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

Forces loyal to the UN-recognized government of national unity and fighters under commander Khalifa Haftar, have been engaged in battle for three weeks.

Haftar's forces launched an offensive on April 4 to seize the capital. After forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity launched a counter-attack last weekend, the International Committee for the Red Cross warned that residential areas of Tripoli were being turned into battlefields.

Read more: Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

Watch video 02:31

Europe dithers as new Libya crisis looms

Hundreds killed, thousands displaced

At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 35,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

Read more: Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

Tripoli claims Haftar's forces have killed and displaced civilians, destroyed property, recruited child soldiers and used heavy artillery and Grad missiles on populated areas.

It has asked the UN to investigate.

law/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Tripoli airport reopens as fighting rages on in Libya

The air traffic in Tripoli was suspended overnight for "security reasons," as Libya's unity government battled to push back a rival group's offensive. Over 30,000 people have been displaced due to the latest fighting. (21.04.2019)  

Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

The rumors that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has Kremlin support are as consistent as his advance on the country's capital. In Syria, Russia has flexed its military muscles — but it isn't showing its cards on Libya yet. (10.04.2019)  

Germany's 'dirty deal' with Libya to stop migrants?

The German Left party says the government is doing a "dirty deal" with Libya: military aid in exchange for stopping migrants on the coast. But it is unclear how war-torn Libya could even do that if it tried. (20.01.2016)  

Libya: 'New phase' in fight for Tripoli

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government have launched a counterattack to keep rival fighters from advancing on the city. European calls for an urgent ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow and Washington. (20.04.2019)  

EU, France split on Libya as Khalifa Haftar strikes Tripoli

The European Union has formally recognized the government in Tripoli. However, French officials seem to be playing both sides. Many Libyans want France's government to butt out — and General Haftar continues to advance. (23.04.2019)  

Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

General Khalifa Haftar's push for Tripoli could be the most important moment for Libya since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Who are the players and what's at stake for the war-torn country? (17.04.2019)  

Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

Khalifa Haftar has a checkered history in Libya, where he went from Gadhafi loyalist to US-backed enemy of the regime. Now the general holds the keys to the country's future as head of the Libyan National Army. (05.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe dithers as new Libya crisis looms  

Related content

Auseinandersetzungen zwischen Haftars Streitkräften und der libyschen Regierung in Tripolis

Libya: 'New phase' in fight for Tripoli 20.04.2019

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government have launched a counterattack to keep rival fighters from advancing on the city. European calls for an urgent ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow and Washington.

Libyen Konflikt l Demonstrationen gegen die Offensive von Khalifa Haftar in Tripolis

EU, France split on Libya as Khalifa Haftar strikes Tripoli 23.04.2019

The European Union has formally recognized the government in Tripoli. However, French officials seem to be playing both sides. Many Libyans want France's government to butt out — and General Haftar continues to advance.

Libyen 2018 Flughafen Mitiga

Tripoli airport reopens as fighting rages on in Libya 21.04.2019

The air traffic in Tripoli was suspended overnight for "security reasons," as Libya's unity government battled to push back a rival group's offensive. Over 30,000 people have been displaced due to the latest fighting.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  