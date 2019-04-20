Libya: Tripoli hit by airstrikes

Residents in Tripoli heard the roar of airplanes and heavy explosions. The UN-recognized government has been battling the forces of Khalifa Haftar for more than three weeks.
Several airstrikes hit the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Saturday, residents and local journalists said.
The exact locations of the strikes were not known, but the roar of airplanes over the city was accompanied by heavy explosions between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.
"We are hearing sustained, uninterrupted fire" from machine guns and anti-aircraft guns "and occasional air strikes, but we do not know where exactly," a resident of west Tripoli told AFP news agency.
Read more: Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman
Forces loyal to the UN-recognized government of national unity and fighters under commander Khalifa Haftar, have been engaged in battle for three weeks.
Haftar's forces launched an offensive on April 4 to seize the capital. After forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity launched a counter-attack last weekend, the International Committee for the Red Cross warned that residential areas of Tripoli were being turned into battlefields.
Read more: Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know
Hundreds killed, thousands displaced
At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to the World Health Organization.
More than 35,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.
Read more: Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?
Tripoli claims Haftar's forces have killed and displaced civilians, destroyed property, recruited child soldiers and used heavy artillery and Grad missiles on populated areas.
It has asked the UN to investigate.
law/aw (AFP, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
The air traffic in Tripoli was suspended overnight for "security reasons," as Libya's unity government battled to push back a rival group's offensive. Over 30,000 people have been displaced due to the latest fighting. (21.04.2019)
The rumors that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has Kremlin support are as consistent as his advance on the country's capital. In Syria, Russia has flexed its military muscles — but it isn't showing its cards on Libya yet. (10.04.2019)
The German Left party says the government is doing a "dirty deal" with Libya: military aid in exchange for stopping migrants on the coast. But it is unclear how war-torn Libya could even do that if it tried. (20.01.2016)
Forces loyal to Libya's unity government have launched a counterattack to keep rival fighters from advancing on the city. European calls for an urgent ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow and Washington. (20.04.2019)
The European Union has formally recognized the government in Tripoli. However, French officials seem to be playing both sides. Many Libyans want France's government to butt out — and General Haftar continues to advance. (23.04.2019)
General Khalifa Haftar's push for Tripoli could be the most important moment for Libya since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Who are the players and what's at stake for the war-torn country? (17.04.2019)