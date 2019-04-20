Libya: Tripoli hit by airstrikes

Several airstrikes hit the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Saturday, residents and local journalists said.

The exact locations of the strikes were not known, but the roar of airplanes over the city was accompanied by heavy explosions between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.

"We are hearing sustained, uninterrupted fire" from machine guns and anti-aircraft guns "and occasional air strikes, but we do not know where exactly," a resident of west Tripoli told AFP news agency.

Forces loyal to the UN-recognized government of national unity and fighters under commander Khalifa Haftar, have been engaged in battle for three weeks.

Haftar's forces launched an offensive on April 4 to seize the capital. After forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity launched a counter-attack last weekend, the International Committee for the Red Cross warned that residential areas of Tripoli were being turned into battlefields.

Hundreds killed, thousands displaced

At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 35,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

Tripoli claims Haftar's forces have killed and displaced civilians, destroyed property, recruited child soldiers and used heavy artillery and Grad missiles on populated areas.

It has asked the UN to investigate.

