 Libya: Hifter′s forces announce Ramadan cease-fire after military setbacks | News | DW | 30.04.2020

News

Libya: Hifter's forces announce Ramadan cease-fire after military setbacks

Forces led by Khalifa Hifter have announced they'll halt fighting against the rival, UN-backed government in Libya during Ramadan, following international appeals. Hifter's forces have also lost strategic ground.

A GNA fighter in Tripoli, pictured March 23, 2020 (picture alliance/dpa)

A spokesman for Libya's eastern-based forces said Wednesday that they would cease fire during the rest of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. 

"The General Command announces a pause in all military operations from its side, and any breach by the terrorist militias will be met with immediate and harsh response," Ahmed al-Mosmari, who represents the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter, said.

The move was in response to international appeals for a humanitarian truce during Ramadan and, according to news agency AP, so authorities could focus on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Libya has been torn between two rival administrations – the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, and a parallel administration based in the eastern city of Benghazi which is aligned with forces loyal to General Khalifa Hifter.

Watch video 12:35

Hell on Earth: Refugees in Libya

Escalating violence

The most recent round of fighting began in April last year when Hifter's forces launched an offensive trying to take Tripoli, clashing with an array of militias loosely allied with the GNA. 

Violence has escalated in recent weeks with the warring sides accusing each other of shelling civilian neighborhoods. In recent days, the GNA declared its forces had made gains by recapturing two strategic cities west of Tripoli from Hifter's forces. Reuters reported that the pro-GNA forces were supported by Turkish military drones that targeted eastern supply lines. 

The truce announcement comes amid political uncertainty in the eastern camp after Hifter said on Monday that he would no longer recognize a UN-brokered 2015 power-sharing deal. Hifter said the agreement has "destroyed the country," and is now "a thing of the past."

The acting UN envoy in Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Tuesday called for a humanitarian truce during Ramadan which could pave the way for a permanent cease-fire.

Libya has been embroiled in conflict and lawlessness since the NATO-backed overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Ghadafi in 2011. Despite pledges made at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year, the chaos has worsened in recent weeks.

The clashes have also complicated Libya's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. So far the country has reported 61 cases and two deaths. The World Health Organization said Tuesday that shelling and water shortages near Tripoli are "just some of the threads that impede our work to protect innocent people from COVID-19 and other health risks."

  • Sanitation workers disinfecting the area around the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Saudi Arabia: Great Mosque of Mecca, practically deserted

    It would present a major risk if vast crowds of Muslim worshippers flocked to the Kaaba at the Great Mosque of Mecca. This picture shows a handful of individuals who did come to the Great Mosque when Ramadan began –— though most of those depicted are actually cleaners.

  • A Muslim family prays before breaking their fast at a home during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Sri Lanka: Breaking the fast

    This Sri Lankan family in Malwana is breaking the fast. Sitting close together around an array of dishes, they pray, before enjoying their meal. By Europeans standards, this gathering would somewhat contravene social distancing rules.

  • A group of men keep a 2-meter distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they pray in a parking lot near the beach in Jaffa, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Israel: Praying, at safe distance

    It is being reported that in Israel, residents are taking social distancing very seriously. These Muslim men, for example, have gathered at a parking lot near Jaffa beach to pray — the markings on the ground help them keep a safe distance.

  • Bambang Suprianto, an Imam wearing a COVID-19 protective mask, reads the Quran which is being streamed through social media

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Indonesia: Live streaming prayers

    Imam Bambang Suprianto from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is relying on the city's mobile phone and internet infrastructure to reach worshipers. Pictured here at Sunda Kelapa mosque, Suprianto is live streaming his Quran reading via social media platforms. Wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, meanwhile, sets a great example for others to follow.

  • A sign that reads Ramadan Kareem is near the front entrance of the Masjid Al-Salaam mosque and Dearborn Community Center

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    US: Announcing Ramadan

    This sign outside Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn Community Center, Michigan, reads: "Ramadan Kareem," which roughly translates to "may Ramadan be generous to you." The letters were put in place by staff at the center to announce the beginning of the Muslim holy month.

  • A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Sri Lanka: Looking skyward

    With mosque visits out of the question, worshippers can still pray in solitude. Sitting on a rug on a Colombo rooftop, in the Sri Lankan capital, this boy awaits the moment to end his daily Ramadan fast.

  • Imam Benjamin Idriz recites the Quran for a video message during the coronavirus pandemic

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Germany: Quran by phone

    Imam Benjamin Idriz records a Quran recitation via smartphone to upload later. This photo shows him at the Penzberg Islamic Forum, a mosque inaugurated in southern Bavaria in 2005. This place of worship won an architectural prize — and even with this limited view, it's not hard to see why.

  • In this aerial photo from a drone, the illuminated roads and square around Istanbul's famous Galata Tower are seen empty

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Turkey: Deserted city center

    This is Istanbul's Galata Tower in the city's Beyoglu district. Usually the area is teeming with people, yet with Turkey also fighting the coronavirus pandemic most people are avoiding crowds. Mosques across the country have been told to stay closed, despite Ramadan.

  • A muezzin recites the call to prayer at the Jame Masjid in Kathmandu

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Nepal: Call to prayer

    Some things don't change, no matter the circumstances. Seen here is a muezzin in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, reciting the azan, or Islamic summons to prayer. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the call will be heard several times a day, as always.

  • Muslim patients perform Ramadan prayers at the Singapore Expo Convention Hall and Exhibition Centre

    Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

    Singapore: Exhibition hall turned COVID-19 ward

    This Singapore convention center is normally used for exhibitions and trade shows. But with much of the world's economic life having come to a near standstill amid the lockdown, this space has now been converted into a COVID-19 ward — complete with a special space for worshippers to pray during Ramadan.

    Author: Marko Langer


Advertisement