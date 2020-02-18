Libya government suspends peace talks after Haftar port attack

The UN-backed government in Libya has suspended UN-brokered military talks in Geneva, following an attack on a strategic port in Tripoli late on Tuesday.

"We announce suspending our participation in the military talks held in Geneva until strict stances are taken towards the aggressor and its vioaltions ," the Goverment of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

"The militias hit Tripoli's port which is considered a lifeline for many of Libya's cities," it added. Tripoli's port is a major gateway for food, fuel and other supplies, for the capital and beyond. "Negotiations don't mean anything without permanent ceasefire guarantees returning the displaced people and the security of the capital and the other cities," the GNA said.

The attack came as senior officers from the army and the main rebel forces were starting their second round of peace talks in Switzerland.

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces, the largest of a series of militia and rebel groups in Libya, have been vying for control of the country with the internationally-recognized government based in the capital, advancing on Tripoli in recent months.

Libya's state oil company NOC said it had removed all its fuel tankers from the port area after the attack following a near miss on "a highly explosive liquefied petroleum gas tanker discharging in the port." NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said it "could have led to a humanitarian and environmental disaster."

