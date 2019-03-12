 Leroy Sané primed for leadership role a year on from World Cup heartache | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.03.2019

Sports

Leroy Sané primed for leadership role a year on from World Cup heartache

Joachim Löw's decision to axe the Manchester City winger was the first in a series of blunders for the German national team in 2018. One year on, the 23-year old has emerged as the face of a new era.

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland - Russland (1:0) (Reuters/M. Rietschel)

What a difference a year makes. Not 12 months after being axed from Germany’s squad on the eve of a World Cup, Leroy Sané has developed into a leading figure in the team.

"Leroy showed us in the Nations Legaue games that he’s made a big step up," claimed Germany coach Joachim Löw ahead of Tuesday’s friendly clash with Serbia in Mainz. "He’s scored his first goals for us and done a good job. He can become an extremely important figure in the national team."

Hindsight has seldom been so severe as in the case of Löw’s decision to drop Sané last June. We all know what happened in Russia and, while it might be pushing it to blame such an omnishambles on the decision to leave a 22-year old behind, it isn’t hard to imagine an alternate reality in which Sané was picked, Germany played far better and Mesut Özil, Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Matts Hummels were all still a part of Löw’s plans today.

Lack of leaders

But, here we are. That experienced quartet has been swept aside, leaving the side with a dirth of genuine leaders. Sané is unfazed by the suggestion that he might emerge as one.

"I don’t have any problems with that," he said, sitting alongside his national coach in Mainz. "I’m comfortable taking on that role. I just want to show what I can do on the pitch."

What Sané can do on a football pitch has never been in question. He was the reigning Premier League Young Player of the Year heading into Russia. As part of Pep Guardiola’s runaway league champions, the former Schalke man played a starring role, hitting ten goals and setting up 15 in 32 games. Question marks surrounding his attitude, however, are what ultimately cost him his seat on the plane, according to Germany midfielder Toni Kroos.

"Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same whether we win or lose," said Kroos last September. “He has to improve his body language. Maybe the coach looked at his performances and wasnt happy.“

Incidentally, Kroos was among the main culprits of last summer’s disastrous tournament and has carried that miserable form into this season. Earlier this month, the former Real Madrid boss Bernd Shuster labelled Kroos a "diesel tractor" and "a shadow of the player he once was".

Upsetting Leroy Sané never ends well for anyone, it seems.

Premier League Manchester City v Liverpool (picture-alliance/empics/M. Rickett)

Leroy Sane is enjoying another stellar season at Manchester City

Age is just a number

With body language seemingly no longer an issue, members of Löw's current squad have been quick to praise the youngster’s attitude.

"Leadership has nothing to do with age," said Lukas Klostermann, one of three players to recieve their first call-up to the national team this week, alongside Niklas Stark and Max Eggestein. "When I look at Leroy, I see someone who has done a lot right. You can definitely learn from that."

An easy option would have been to sulk following last summer’s announcement – as others did at the time – but the maturity he showed was telling and there’s no sign of resentment towards his coach a year on.

"I like the system we play under Jogi," Sané said. "It can take time to get used to a new style but players of our quality shouldn’t have a problem with that."

Sané, Marco Reus and Timo Werner are expected to represent the attacking component of Löw's system when the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 resumes. The friendly against Serbia on Wednesday should provide the perfect dress rehearsal ahead of Germany's crucial Group C clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Showdowns between the two nations are always a fiery affair and Löw will need his players to rise to the occasion. His hopes, as well as those of a nation still scarred by last summer's implosion, rest largely on the shoulders of Leroy Sané.

What a difference a year makes.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Leroy Sané (17 caps)

    The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

  • Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Serge Gnabry (5 caps)

    The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

  • Kai Havertz (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Kai Havertz (2 caps)

    The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

  • Jonathan Tah (picture-alliance/Revierfoto)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Jonathan Tah (4 caps)

    Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

  • Thilo Kehrer (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Thilo Kehrer (4 caps)

    Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

  • Maximilian Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps)

    A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

  • Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Niklas Stark (0 caps)

    Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

  • Nico Schulz (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/T. Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Nico Schulz (4 caps)

    One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap)

    Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

  • Rio 2016 Fussball Deutschland Südkorea (Reuters/F. Donasci)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Lukas Klostermann (0 caps)

    Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield.

    Author: Matt Pearson


