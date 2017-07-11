Lebanon: Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib resigns

Lebanon's prime minister-designate resigned on Saturday amid a political impasse over the formation of the next Cabinet.

"I excuse myself from continuing the task of forming the government," Mustapha Adib said in a televised speech after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

The former ambassador to Germany was only named to the top job at the end of August.

Lebanon's last government stepped down in the wake of the Beirut port blast on August 4 that killed 190 people, injured thousands more and damaged many parts of the coastal capital.

The country is also struggling with a devastating economic crisis that has seen its currency lose 80% of its value since October.

Under Lebanon's sectarian political system, a Sunni must occupy the position of prime minister, while the presidency is given to a Maronite Christian and speaker of parliament to a Shiite Muslim.

The announcement by Adib deals a blow toFrench President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a political stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

What difficulty did Adib have choosing a Cabinet?

The French-backed leader had tried to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that could work on enacting reforms.

Choosing a Cabinet in this way proved difficult in a country where power is shared between Muslims and Christians and political loyalties tend to follow sectarian lines.

Assigning someone to the position of finance minister has proven particularly problematic, after the country's main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, insisted on retaining hold of the key Finance Ministry.

The two groups also named Shiite ministers in the new cabinet and objected to the manner in which Adib was forming the government.

Adib held several meetings with senior Shiite politicians but failed to reach an agreement on how the minister would be chosen. Shiite leaders feared being sidelined as Adib sought to shake up appointments to ministries, some of which have been controlled by the same faction for years, politicians said.

Adib's resignation comes a few days after Aoun himself bluntly told reporters that Lebanon would be going to "hell" if a new government was not formed soon.

