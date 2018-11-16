 Leaning Tower of Pisa continues to rise | DW Travel | DW | 22.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Leaning Tower of Pisa continues to rise

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is less leant. In the past 17 years, it has risen another four centimetres, the newspaper "Corriere della Sera" reported. But it is not supposed to become quite straight.

Schiefer Turm von Pisa (picture alliance/Arco Images)

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, landmark of the Italian city and a magnet for millions of tourists. Its inclination made it famous, but it also gave cause for concern. Already during the construction, the tower sank into the sandy ground, so that from the fourth floor onwards, it had to be built diagonally in order to compensate the inclination. 

Many other measures to prevent the tower from collapsing, however, worsened the inclination. It was only in the 1990s that it was possible to stabilize the tower in such a way that it was once again accessible to tourists. 

The tower's Surveillance Group – set up to monitor restoration progress – said in a statement that after 17 years of observation "the Tower of Pisa is stable and very slowly reducing its lean." Engineering Professor Nunziante Squeglia of Pisa University said that the 57-metre (186-feet) monument had straightened by four centimetres (1.5 inches), Italian media reported.

The so-called Surveillance Group was set up after Michele Jamiolkowski, an engineer of Polish origin who adopted Italian nationality, coordinated an international committee to rescue the landmark between 1993 and 2001.

Der schiefe Turm von Pisa (XtravaganT/Fotolia)

Get out of trouble?

Since the beginning of the measures to prevent the tower from tipping over, the world-famous structure has been erected by a total of 45 centimetres, the newspaper "Corriere della Sera" reported. "It is as if the bell tower had been rejuvenated by almost two centuries," an expert quotes. 

According to calculations, the building is thus secured for the next 300 years. It is not supposed to be quite straight. Otherwise Pisa and the whole of Italy would lose one of their most famous landmarks.

is/ks (kna, afp)

DW recommends

10 reasons to visit Italy

From the north to the south, Italy boasts of a myriad of travel possibilities. Come take a journey with us through the beautiful country and experience its versatile landscapes and cities. (05.09.2017)  

Related content

Gipfel des Hochvogel, Gipfelkreuz, Allgäuer Alpen, Oberbayern, Deutschland, Luftbild, Europa

A rockfall threatens in the Allgäu Alps 20.11.2018

At an altitude of almost 2600 metres, a mountain gradually breaks apart. The meter-sized crack at the top of the Hochvogel is getting bigger and bigger. Experts fear that the summit will soon rush down into the valley.

Italien Rote Beleuchtung in Venedig zur zur Unterstützung der verfolgten Christen auf der ganzen Welt

Venice glows red for persecuted Christians 21.11.2018

As a sign of solidarity with all persecuted Christians, Venice was illuminated in red yesterday evening. From today, Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Barcelona, London, Sydney and Washington will also be illuminated.

Unterwelten Museum Berlin

Fancy an underground discovery tour? 20.11.2018

There are many places in Germany that are worth descending into otherwise hidden worlds. Excursions into the underworld are a special experience, especially for Berlin tourists.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 