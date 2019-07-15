Leader of Merkel's CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to become German defense minister

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be Germany's new defense minister, officials have confirmed. The reports come after the current defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, was voted EU Commission President on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in December.

The move would come as a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn, a member of the CDU's coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD), to become defense chief.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote last year with many seeing her as Merkel's hand-picked successor. However, since then, she had failed to connect with voters and many see her as out of touch and stiff, and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.

A former leader of the state of Saarland, the defense ministry could give Kramp-Karrenbauer experience in security and military matters that could prove useful when Germany holds elections in 2021.

