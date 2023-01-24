  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Fussball Bundesliga | Bayern München - 1. FC Köln
Image: Markus Fischer/Passion2Press/IMAGO
SportsGermany

Late Kimmich screamer spares Bayern Munich against Cologne

11 minutes ago

Joshua Kimmich's last-minute thunderbolt denied in-form Cologne a huge win in Munich. The visitors had led through Ellyes Skhiri's fourth minute-strike and were on course for a shock win — but Kimmich had other ideas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MeW7

Joshua Kimmich's individual quality bailed Bayern out as Cologne's valiant efforts to defend their lead for 86 minutes were undone at the last as Kimmich collected the ball 25 meters out and let fly with a swerving, dipping drive that flew in off the underside of the bar.

Cologne had been on course for a famous win and their first in Munich for almost 14 years, going ahead inside four minutes through Ellyes Skhiri's simple finish at the back post after Bayern had failed to clear a corner.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann left Thomas Müller on the bench again and the team's lack of ideas had been exposed for the 86 minutes that Cologne had successfully defended their lead before Kimmich's strike.

Bayern still look for their first win of the year while RB Leipzig, who won 6-1 at struggling Schalke earlier on Tuesday, close to within four points of the leaders. Eintracht Frankfurt, who visit Munich on Saturday, could close the margin to three with victory in Freiburg on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A German Leopard 2A6 tank during an exercise, fording a body of water. Undated file photo.

Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine — reports

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Silhouettes of a team of journalists at work

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

Press Freedom7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

Film7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two police officers detain Myanmar journalist at protest rally

Is the EU losing the fight for human rights in Asia?

Is the EU losing the fight for human rights in Asia?

Human Rights10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Several members of the Revolutionary Guard clad entirely in black, their faces covered except for eyes and mouths, holding guns

Deployment of Iran's Revolutionary Guard fuels resentment

Deployment of Iran's Revolutionary Guard fuels resentment

PoliticsJanuary 23, 202302:10 min
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Film6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil currency plan has lots of holes

The sur: Argentina, Brazil currency plan has lots of holes

Business2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage