Late Kimmich screamer spares Bayern Munich against Cologne

Joshua Kimmich's last-minute thunderbolt denied in-form Cologne a huge win in Munich. The visitors had led through Ellyes Skhiri's fourth minute-strike and were on course for a shock win — but Kimmich had other ideas.

Joshua Kimmich's individual quality bailed Bayern out as Cologne's valiant efforts to defend their lead for 86 minutes were undone at the last as Kimmich collected the ball 25 meters out and let fly with a swerving, dipping drive that flew in off the underside of the bar.

Cologne had been on course for a famous win and their first in Munich for almost 14 years, going ahead inside four minutes through Ellyes Skhiri's simple finish at the back post after Bayern had failed to clear a corner.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann left Thomas Müller on the bench again and the team's lack of ideas had been exposed for the 86 minutes that Cologne had successfully defended their lead before Kimmich's strike.

Bayern still look for their first win of the year while RB Leipzig, who won 6-1 at struggling Schalke earlier on Tuesday, close to within four points of the leaders. Eintracht Frankfurt, who visit Munich on Saturday, could close the margin to three with victory in Freiburg on Wednesday.

More to follow.