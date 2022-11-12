  1. Skip to content
Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry shake hands
Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry both impressed as Bayern brushed Schalke asideImage: Martin Meissner/AP/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Bayern's Germany core sign off on a high

Michael Da Silva Gelsenkirchen
30 minutes ago

Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke to make it 10 wins in a row in their last match before the World Cup. Jamal Musiala was the star again as Bayern's Germany contingent appear ready to bring their club form to Qatar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRHs

Bayern’s red-hot form can only be a good thing for Germany. Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane all started in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday, with Thomas Müller the only Germany absentee, as he continued his recuperation from a minor hip injury.

Bayern didn’t need him. This was a solid if unspectacular performance, bookended by two moments of quality in front of goal, one in each half. Musiala was untouchable again here, a ball of energy and a hub of invention. He laid on both goals, the first for Gnabry and the second for Choupo Moting, who Hansi Flick must wish had pledged his international allegiance to Germany, rather than Cameroon.

Musiala's in-game intelligence and ability to always pick the right pass at the right time was too much for Schalke to handle. The Royal Blues doubled up on him but to little effect, with his deft flick for Gnabry and through ball for Choupo Moting the kind of flashes of brilliance that made Flick put his trust in Musiala at Bayern when he was still 17. He goes to Qatar at 19 and with the world at his feet.

"Jamal Musiala has again assisted two goals, he has played an outstanding first half and will hopefully play the World Cup and also the second half of the season even better," Nagelsmann said. "He listens well, wants to develop also in defense, where he has developed greatly. He has extremely lively feet, like snake legs. He has simply got so much talent."

Flick factor could be key

Given Bayern's domestic dominance over the past decade, Germany's squads have naturally had a strong Bayern flavor to them. Since 2010, Germany have named between six and eight Bayern players in their squad, with that number steadily rising in recent years and weighted towards midfielders and forwards.

The compelling difference at this World Cup is that all seven of Flick's Bayern selections have played under and won silverware with him and are all familiar with his approach. There is no one better placed to replicate their understanding at club level in Qatar. This offers the greatest reason for German optimism at this World Cup.

Hansi Flick lifts the Champions League trophy in front of Bayern Munich players
Hansi Flick won the Champions League with a number of players he will now take to the World CupImage: AFP/M. Childs

Gnabry takes his chance

It wasn’t all about Musiala though. Gnabry did himself no harm in Gelsenkirchen after his hat-trick against Werder Bremen in midweek. Like Jonas Hofmann on Friday night, Gnabry was auditioning to start Germany’s World Cup opener against Japan on November 23. This has been a decent, if not vintage, season for Gnabry, who at 27 heads to his second World Cup at his peak, but has struggled to find consistency under Nagelsmann.

Goretzka was in cruise control at his old stomping ground, sitting deep alongside Kimmich when Bayern were in possession, with those two the fulcrum of the Germany’s midfield. In Müller’s absence, Sane was deployed as a central attacking midfielder, and Neuer kept the ball out of his net on the few occasions that he was tested.

All in all, it was a good night for Bayern, who will have at least a four-point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga during the break. And when things are going well for Bayern, that’s usually a good sign for Germany.

Edited by: Matt Pearson

'We have to speak up about the human rights situation'

