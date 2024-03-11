LATAM passengers injured after 'technical' problem on flight

At least 50 people were reportedly injured when a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland experienced turbulence following a "technical event" in air. The flight landed safely in New Zealand according to schedule.

At least 50 people were treated for injuries, with 12 hospitalized, after a flight from Sydney to the New Zealand city of Auckland experienced severe turbulance, the airline told media on Monday.

LATAM Airlines said in a press release that flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had a "technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement."

A spokesperson from the St John Ambulance New Zealand said "approximately 50 patients" were treated at Auckland airport.

Passengers on the plane described the flight as having suddenly "dropped" according to New Zealand's public broadcaster the RNZ. There was no turbulence prior to that.

LATAM says 'deeply regrets' any inconvenience

The airline said in the statement that LATAM "deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused."

"As a result of the incident, seven passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to Middlemore Hospital for medical checks, with no serious injuries reported," the statement read.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile. The airline said the flight to Santiago had been canceled and a new one was scheduled for March 12.

rm/nm (Reuters, AFP)