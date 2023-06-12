Australia: 10 killed as wedding party bus overturns

Police are worried that more people may be stuck underneath the overturned bus. The driver has been arrested.

A bus carrying over 50 wedding guests overturned on Sunday, killing at least 10 people in Australia's Hunter wine region north of Sydney.

Twenty-five others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital — with two needing to be airlifted from by helicopter, authorities said.

According to the police, since the bus was lying on its side with the deceased still inside, there was a possibility that more people could be trapped underneath.

Police investigating cause

The accident occurred 11:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on Sunday near the town of Greta, known for its vineyards and wedding venues.

The bus, which had been chartered to ferry guests from a wedding held at a local winery, veered off a ramp at a roundabout, causing it to roll over.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, although officials say that heavy fog was present in the area at the time. Police said it appeared to be a single vehicle collision.

Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said the driver, a 58-year-old man, has been taken into custody. He was also being tested for drugs and alcohol.

"He's under arrest. He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending," she said.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed "deepest sympathies" to the families of the people killed and injured.

"All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy," Albanese wrote on Twitter.

"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed."

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the "profoundly tragic event."

ss/ab (Reuters, AP, AFP)