Kosovo sees overnight violence amid political uncertainty

France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the US and the EU all welcomed the postponement, calling it a "constructive decision" that "advances efforts to promote a more secure situation in the north."
Decades of tension
Kosovo gained independence from Serbia in 2008 following a war in 1998-1999 that only ended with NATO intervention, although this has never been officially recognized by Belgrade.
The Serb minority in the north of Kosovo — which Belgrade has called on to defy orders from Pristina — accounts for around 120,000 of the total population of around 1.8 million, most of whom are ethnically Albanian.
In response to the rising tensions, Serbian President Alexander Vucic said he would request permission from NATO peacekeepers to send some 1,000 Serbian troops into the fragile region — although he conceded there was "no chance of the request being approved."