Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin KurtiImage: Anila Shuka /DW
Politics

Kosovo PM ready for dialogue with Serbian President

Lisa Louis
6 minutes ago

At the Peace Forum in Paris, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said he is ready for dialogue with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic amid ongoing tension between the two countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPTN

DW: Prime Minister Kurti, you've met President Macron and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mr. Borrell, among others. Are you also going to have a dialogue with Serbia's President Vucic?

Albin Kurti: I am ready for that meeting, but it depends on our mediators, namely the European Union, whether it will take place. But generally, since August 18, we've been meeting for two reasons: number one, the general framework of the agreement and number two, the current issues.

Regarding the Franco-German proposal, what are you willing to do in order to get the Serbian side to agree to it? Are you willing, for example, to accept the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities?

This Franco-German proposal - which is basically a Brussels proposal supported very much by Berlin and Paris, but also by Washington - is a good basis for the continuation of talks for final agreements, which means full normalization of the relations between Kosovo and Serbia with mutual recognition as the centerpiece. It is also foreseen that we have discussions about minority rights, and it is at this point that Belgrade can express its request for what they call the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities, which is a way to address the issue of the Serbian minority.

On the other hand, Kosovo has a very democratic and progressive constitution. Chapter 3, Articles 57 to 62 foresee a plethora of rights for the minorities in Kosovo - because we don't just have one minority. Albanians in Kosovo make up over 92% of the population; almost 8% are minorities.

But I cannot accept an association based on ethnic identity because that would go against the spirit of our Constitution.

There are still tensions, especially in northern Kosovo. How do you seek to stabilize the situation?

This situation has been created because Belgrade rejected the Franco-German proposal, and they made up a whole drama to cover it up. They discussed the proposal during the meeting of the Security Council in Belgrade and rejected it unanimously. And then they triggered this collective resignation of minority-Serb policemen, judges and prosecutors from our institutions. This has created a certain vacuum, but we're doing everything so that the public service is in place and nobody suffers because of these resignations.

Obviously, there's a standoff between Serbia and Kosovo. What are you willing to offer in order to get Serbia to agree to this proposal?

No EU country offers more minority rights than the Republic of Kosovo. Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari wrote this comprehensive proposal. If, according to Belgrade, the Serbs in Kosovo do not have enough rights, then Belgrade should say why the Ahtisaari plan is not sufficient. It's not up to me to offer more.

Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released

Jubilant crowds in Kherson greet Ukraine forces

Conflicts1 hour ago
