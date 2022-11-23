Kosovo and Serbia reach deal to end license plate row — EU

The EU's foreign policy chief has announced a last-minute agreement to end a nearly two-year dispute over car plates that the bloc feared could have ended in violence.

Kosovo and Serbia resolved a long-running row over vehicle license plates on Wednesday.

The Kosovo government had planned to start issuing fines from Thursday to drivers who continue to use Serbian-issued car license plates.

"We have a deal," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Twitter.

"Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations."

The EU has been mediating talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels this week.

What was the Kosovo-Serbia license plate row about?

Earlier this month, the Kosovo government decided to ban Serbian-issued license plates after an almost two-year-long dispute.

The move prompted a number of lawmakers and officials in Mitrovica to resign. The Serb-minority region in northern Kosovo is backed by Belgrade.

The dispute comes on top of tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, with the former refusing to recognize Kosovo's statehood after it broke away from Serbia in 2008.

That unilateral move came after a 1998-99 war in which about 13,000 people died amid a separatist rebellion by ethnic Albanians and a brutal Serbian crackdown. The war ended after NATO bombed Serbia.

Albin Kurti on Conflict Zone To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rt/zc (AP, Reuters)