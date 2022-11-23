Serbian-issued number plates would have been illegal from Thursday and drivers would have only been permitted to use temporary local platesImage: Vjosa Çerkini/DW
ConflictsKosovo
Kosovo and Serbia reach deal to end license plate row — EU
48 minutes ago
The EU's foreign policy chief has announced a last-minute agreement to end a nearly two-year dispute over car plates that the bloc feared could have ended in violence.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Jygz
Advertisement
Kosovo and Serbia resolved a long-running row over vehicle license plates on Wednesday.
The Kosovo government had planned to start issuing fines from Thursday to drivers who continue to use Serbian-issued car license plates.
"We have a deal," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Twitter.
"Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations."