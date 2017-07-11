Kosovo president Hashim Thaci indicted for war crimes

A Hague-based special prosecutor has filed an indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine others for murders and other war crimes. Thaci led anti-Serb forces during the Kosovo war in the late 1990s.
Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and nine other former militants were indicted for war crimes by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in the Hague on Wednesday.
They are "responsible for nearly 100 murders," according to the prosecutors at the EU-backed Kosovo Specialist Chamber.
The group also faces charges of torture, persecution, and enforced disappearance.
The officials described the indictment as "the result of a lengthy investigation" adding that the effort reflected the SPO's "determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt."
The 52-year-old Thaci, like many other present-day Kosovo politicians, played a prominent role in the resistance movement that pitted ethnic Albanians against Serbs in what was then a Serbian province.
Less than a year ago, Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned after he was summoned by the same court on suspicion of war crimes.
The is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.
