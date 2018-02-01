 Kosovo PM Haradinaj resigns after court summons on suspicion of war crimes | News | DW | 19.07.2019

News

Kosovo PM Haradinaj resigns after court summons on suspicion of war crimes

Kosovo prime minister and former guerilla commander Ramush Haradinaj gave up his post after being summoned as a war crimes suspect before a special court. He has already been acquitted twice before in The Hague.

Kosovo Primierminister Ramush Haradinaj (Reuters/H. Reka)

An EU-backed war crimes court called on Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to show up for questioning in the Hague, causing Haradinaj to resign on Friday.

Before going into politics, Haradinaj was one of the top commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a guerrilla formation that fought Serbian forces during the 1998/1999 conflict.

"I received a call by the special court as a suspect and was given the option to go as the prime minister, or as an ordinary citizen of Kosovo," the 51-year-old politician told reporters in Pristina on Friday 

"I chose the latter," he added.

Previously, Haradinaj was charged with war crimes at the now-defunct International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague. The UN court acquitted him in 2008 and upheld the verdict in 2012. He is now to appear before the Kosovo Specialist Chamber, an EU-backed body set up in 2015 and also based in The Hague.

The interview is set for next week.

More to come...

 

