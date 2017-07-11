Kidnapped German curator Hella Mewis freed

German arts curator Hella Merwis was freed by Iraqi security forces early Friday, Iraqi officials said.

"Security forces free German activist Hella Mewis," Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool confirmed on Twitter in Arabic.

A security official cited by the Associated Press said she was released at 6:25 a.m. (0325 UTC/GMT) in a security operation outside the capital Baghdad.

Mewis was taken by armed militants on Monday night from the street near the art collective she works with in the Iraqi capital.

