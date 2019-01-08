 Kenya declares all ′terrorists′ killed in hotel attack | News | DW | 16.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kenya declares all 'terrorists' killed in hotel attack

Somali militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at a Nairobi hotel complex. After hours of clashes, the Kenyan president said "all terrorists have been elimated."

Watch video 01:23
Now live
01:23 mins.

Explosions and gunfire at hotel complex in Kenya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that securities forces had killed all the "terrorists" involved in an attack on a hotel complex that left 14 people dead.

Kenya has frequently been targeted by the Somali militant group al-Shabab, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Read more: When al-Qaida brought terror to East Africa

What Kenyatta said:

  • "I can confirm that … all the terrorists have been eliminated."
  • "The security operation … is over."
  • "We have confirmation 14 innocent lives were lost."
People flee as police clash with militants

People at the hotel were forced to flee during clashes

Attack on upscale hotel

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of armed men stormed the hotel complex and opened fire on security forces with at least one suicide bomber detonating explosives strapped to his body in the foyer of one of the buildings.

Immediately after, Kenyan security forces launched an operation to flush out the militants in what became a 20-hour siege of the hotel complex. Hundreds of people were trapped inside throughout the clashes. President Kenyatta said 700 civilians were rescued by security forces when the operation came to an end.

Read more: Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

Al-Shabab militants attack hotel complex in Kenya

Deadly history

Al-Shabab has repeatedly targeted Kenya since Nairobi deployed its military in Somali to fight the al-Qaeda-affiliated group. In 2013, at least 67 people were killed when al-Shabab militants stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Two years later, more than 140 people were killed at a university.

In a statement, al-Shabab said the hotel siege "came as Kenyans and their media are commemorating the el-Adde attack," in which the militant group attacked an African Union base in Somalia. It said it killed more than 200 soldiers in that attack three years ago. Kenyan authorities never released details about the casualties of the attack.

Read more: Women: New face of terrorism in Kenya

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 06:30
Now live
06:30 mins.

Women in Kenya working against terror

ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Explosion and shots fired at a complex in Nairobi, Kenya

At least 15 people have been reported killed in an attack on an upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya claimed by Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab. An explosion followed by gunfire was heard as the attack started. (16.01.2019)  

The racist face of the Chinese presence in Africa

Chinese money is cranking up Africa’s economy. However, the conduct of some Chinese people on the continent is causing displeasure among the locals. Does 'Chinafrica' have a racism problem? (09.11.2018)  

When al-Qaida brought terror to East Africa

Twenty years ago, Arab jihadists attacked US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. Since then, terrorism has been taking root in East Africa. But the perpetrators and their aims have changed. (06.08.2018)  

Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult. (03.03.2018)  

Women: New face of terrorism in Kenya

Three women were killed in Kenya after they attacked a police station. Experts say the presence of women on the front line of terrorism means that the extremists' tactics are changing. (13.09.2016)  

Kenyan troops among casualties in al-Shabab attack on AU base

A spokesman for al-Shabab has claimed that the militant group's attack claimed the lives of 63 Kenyan troops. Kenya's president confirmed Kenyan troops were among the dead, but did not cite a death toll. (15.01.2016)  

Death toll in Kenya university attack approaches 150

The death toll from the attack on a university has again risen dramatically. Officials now put the number of students killed at almost 150. An operation against the militants was said to have come to an end. (02.04.2015)  

Gunfire as Kenyan authorities claim 'control' of Westgate mall

Gunfire was heard after the Kenyan government said it was in control of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. A government statement had earlier said it was believed that all hostages taken by gunman had been released. (24.09.2013)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Explosions and gunfire at hotel complex in Kenya  

Women in Kenya working against terror  

Al-Shabab militants attack hotel complex in Kenya  

Related content

Al-Shabab militants attack hotel complex in Kenya 15.01.2019

The Somali extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an ongoing attack in Nairobi. Explosions and heavy gunfire reverberated through a luxury hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital. Police say several people have been injured.

Explosions and gunfire at hotel complex in Kenya 16.01.2019

At least 15 people have died in an attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, but scores of survivors have been freed. The Somali Islamist group al-Shabab says its fighters are responsible for the attack.

Kenia Nairobi Explosion und Schüsse in Hotel und Bürogebäude

AfricaLink on Air - 15 January 2019 15.01.2019

Extremists attack hotel in Nairobi leaving several dead and hundreds injured+++Fuel protests turn deadly in Zimbabwe+++ ICC judges free former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 