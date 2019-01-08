 Explosion and shots fired at a complex in Nairobi, Kenya | News | DW | 15.01.2019

News

Explosion and shots fired at a complex in Nairobi, Kenya

An explosion followed by gunfire has been heard in an upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya. Witnesses report policemen with guns drawn working their way to the scene.

Kenia Nairobi Explosion und Schüsse in Hotel und Bürogebäude (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

An upscale complex in Kenya's capital is under attack. There has been a blast and heavy gunfire. Witnesses and police at the scene are calling it a terror attack. 

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab is claiming responsibility for the attack and says its members are still fighting inside. The al-Qaida-linked group issued the claim via its radio arm, Andalus.

The complex in Nairobi includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices. Several vehicles are burning. People are being rushed and carried from the scene.

Police spokesman Charles Owino says that "we have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information."

Ambulances, security forces and firefighters rushed to the scene with sirens wailing. A large group of women were rushed out by security forces, one woman still in hair curlers. Other groups were hurried away as plainclothes officers went shop to shop in the complex. 

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they have cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 hotel is located, due to a suspected robbery.

What appears to be plainclothes security forces are seen slowly working their way toward the scene, guns in hand.

Westgate Mall recalled

The attack immediately brings to mind for many Kenyans the Westgate Mall attack 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead. 

Smoke rising from the Westgate Mall in Nairobi in 2013 (Reuters)

Kenyans recall the attack on the Westgate Mall

The Islamist terrorists said the siege was in retaliation for the Kenyan military's involvement in fighting the Islamist group in Somalia. Upon entering the shopping center, the militants reportedly specifically targeted non-Muslims.

av/jil (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

