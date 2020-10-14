 Kashmir′s environmentalists work in the shadow of violence and climate change | Global Ideas | DW | 14.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Kashmir's environmentalists work in the shadow of violence and climate change

Illegal construction, timber smuggling and a decades-long conflict have degraded Kashmir valley's forests. But locals are stepping in to protect the unique nature of their home in the Himalayas.

Sartaj Ahmed Magray, 21, a trekking guide who also leads cleanliness drives from alpine and glacial lakes, for Himalayan Welfare Association

Sartaj Ahmad Magray is a 21-year-old trekking guide in Pahalgam, a resort valley nestled in the folds of the Great Himalayas. During the summer months, his clients come to hike the green slopes and take in views of sparkling blue glacial lakes.

But today, Magray (pictured above) is taking a different kind of a trek. Along with a group of boys from his village, he's volunteering to collect trash left behind by tourists along walking routes.

Burlap bags in hand, the boys get to work cleaning up a waterfall surrounded by lush pine forests. This is just one of his many short local clean-up excursions, but each year Magray and his friends make multiple climbs to gather litter from trekking routes at heights of up to 3,000 meters (9,842 feet).

"We do this, because we think it is for our benefit. Those places are so high up, no one cleans there," he says. "The government does not pay attention."

Two boys carry bags of trash down from local waterfall 

Majid Magray, 12, and Waseem Ahmed, 16, help out on Magray's clean-up treks. Here they carry trash down from their local waterfall

Tourism threatens unique biodiversity

Pahalgam is in Kashmir Valley in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, along the India-Pakistan border. Its coniferous forests and wetlands are home to bears, Himalayan marmots and vulnerable species found nowhere else in the world, such as the orange-breasted Kashmir flycatcher bird and the Kashmir stag.

The region's networks of glaciers, rivers and lakes don't just support this rich array of wildlife, they also supply water to billions of people in Asia. And despite decades of conflict related to a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India, the valley's vibrant beauty brings tourists from around the world. While that provides employment opportunities for locals like Magray, it also has environmental impacts.

People camping by a river in the forest 

Tourists camp around and enjoy in the waters of river Lidder, that flows through the valley of Pahalgam

Pahalgam's resorts and hotels are encroaching on forest and putting pressure on wildlife, says local environmentalist Mushtaq Ahmad Magrey, also known as Mushtaq Pahalgami. There are already over 200 hotels and resorts in the area, according to official figures.

Pahalgami founded the Himalayan Welfare Organization in 2008 to campaign for cleaner and greener resorts in Kashmir. He supports Magray's clean-up treks and has been pushing against the use of plastic in his village.

Battling illegal construction

But perhaps his biggest battle is against developers. And he has succeeded in getting the authorities to demarcate and fence off areas of forest protected from construction.

"A rich class of people wanted to overtake this land, but because this has been fenced off, they can't do much now. This is hundreds of acres of land," Pahalgami says, climbing cast iron stairs into a forested area where he has been planting pine, walnut and apple trees.

A man in blue clothing stands in front of some trees 

Mushtaq Pahalgami, 39, stands in front of forest land that he tends to

Hotels in Pahalgam

Pahalgami says hotels and resorts are encroaching on forests in the area

There has been a moratorium on new construction in Pahalgam since 2010. Yet hotels, cottages and tourist facilities continue to pop up and encroach on forest, according to local media reports. Pahalgami has had his work cut out bringing developers to court to challenge these constructions.

After one court hearing, he was physically assaulted. He's unsure who attacked him but believes it was connected to his activism. Still, he's undeterred. "If I get scared, I won't be able to get anything done. And I can't let that happen," he says.

Development versus environment

Decades of conflict, political turmoil, and a weakened government in the disputed region have already damaged forests. With the local administration focused on security, illegal logging and timber smuggling occurred without much resistance.

But with a growing population requiring homes, wood for fuel and land for farming and livestock, forests across Kashmir have come under increasing pressure . And now they could face new threats due to recent government decisions that would make it easier to divert forest land for development.

Watch video 03:49

Tree man of India

Farooq Geelani, the Chief Conservator of Forests for Kashmir Valley in the local forest department, says past policies aimed at boosting the local economy, such as haphazard changes in land-use from agriculture to construction, have taken a toll on the environment, but insists that the local authorities are waking up to these effects and trying to strike a balance now.

"Development and environment are always at loggerheads and some forest lands will have to go. But it is not that much land and when it is allowed, a compensation is levied, which is funneled back into tree plantation," Geelani says.

Re-greening a city

Abdul Hamid Bhat runs a successful business repairing and selling cars in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital of Srinagar and is no stranger to the environmental disruption development can bring. Remembering the city as a much greener place when he was a child, Bhat has set out to plant a million trees in this lifetime.

"Whenever I visit a place or happen to see any area where deforestation has taken place, I make it a point to plant trees there," Bhat says.

A man sits at a desk in an office, working on a laptop

Abdul Hamid Bhat, 55, sits in the office above his workshop, surrounded by photos of plantation drives and awards he's received for his work

Bhat holds plantation drives across Srinagar and its outskirts, buying hundreds of saplings with his own money, and planting them out in areas that have been affected by deforestation. He gifts saplings to his clients and business partners, too, hoping to pass on his passion for reforestation.

"What I do is very miniscule. It might not even be visible, but I want to raise awareness and motivate other businessmen to work for the environment," he says.

Climate change threatens glaciers

For all the efforts being made by locals to preserve Kashmir's green landscapes, a greater environmental crisis looms over the entire region: The iconic Himalayan glaciers that draw tourists and are a vital source of water to billions in the region are themselves under threat from the climate crisis.

"These glaciers are called the water tower of Asia, or the third pole," says Shakil Ahmed Romshoo, a geographer at Kashmir University. "In the last 50 years, we have lost almost 23% of the glacial cover."

Romshoo is one of very few scientists working in the region, where experts say a lack of data is hampering climate studies.

Four boys sit in the shade of a tree. Mountains are visible in the distance

Magray and the other volunteers take a break from collecting trash

Over the years, frequent gun battles, intermittent curfews, lockdowns and communications restrictions have made it difficult for scientists to conduct field work there, according to Romshoo.

Trekking guide Magray continues his clean-up work in the midst of it all. Taking a break from his trash collection, he rests in the shade of a tree and looks up at the white peaks above. He says he didn't learn about climate change at school, but he was raised to value the unique splendor of his mountain home.

"Our elders, well-educated people, taught us the benefits of keeping the place clean," Magray says. "You tend to understand it yourself too, over time."

  • A girl attending the ceremony to mark the passing of Iceland's Okjokull ice sheet holds a globe-shaped placard with a picture of the earth and the slogan pull the emergency brake.

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Death of a glacier

    Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

  • An aerial image of Antarctica's Thwaites glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk

    The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

  • Lumps of ice flowing in water at Chile's Grey Glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Patagonian beauty melting

    Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

  • The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Alpine ice wrapped up for summer

    The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

  • A small group of people stands at the foot of a mountain

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter

    Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

  • Tansania Mount Kilimanjaro

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    African ice disappearing

    Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

  • Kayakers on Valdez Glacier Lake in Alaska

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Melting dangerously

    The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

  • Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough

    Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return.

    Author: Loveday Wright


Audios and videos on the topic

Turning Mount Everest litter into a five-star find  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  