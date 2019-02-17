 Kashmir: Several dead in clashes between Indian army and militants | News | DW | 18.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kashmir: Several dead in clashes between Indian army and militants

Tensions in Kashmir have heightened with several Indian troops and militants killed in clashes. Indian Prime Minister Modi rejected talks with Pakistan, saying "the time for talks is over."

Indian soldiers in Kashmir (Getty Images/T. Mustafa)

At least nine Indian troops and Kashmir militants died during a shootout on Monday, as tensions escalated following a suicide bombing attack that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitaries last week.

The fighting went on for several hours in the Pulwama district, south of India-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinaga, where Indian soldiers were searching for militants tied to the Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed last week's attack.

Four soldiers, a policeman, three militants and a civilian were killed in the latest clash, officials said. An army major was among the dead, along with three militants from the JeM group.

Read more: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed?

Security force sources told Reuters news agency that the suspected organizer of the suicide bombing in the disputed region of Kashmir was also killed, echoing reports from local broadcaster NDTV.

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute

'The time for talks is over'

India has blamed the suicide attack on Pakistan, which it says harbors the JeM group, and threatened a "jaw-breaking response."

Pakistan has warned India against linking it to the attack without an investigation, saying that it was part of New Delhi's "known rhetoric and tactics" to divert global attention from human rights violations in Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday rejected the possibility of talks with Pakistan following the deadly bombing.

"The Pulwama terror attack shows that the time for talks is over," Modi said in a reference to a possible dialogue with Islamabad to ease tensions. "Now the entire world needs to unite to take concrete steps to deal with terrorism and supporters. Not taking strict measures against terrorism and those against humanity, also encourages terrorism."

Saudi Arabia aims to 'de-escalate' tensions

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it would try to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during a high-profile summit in Islamabad.

The kingdom's foreign minister spoke at a press conference in Islamabad as Pakistan recalled its envoy from Delhi for "consultations."

"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighboring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

India and Pakistan both administer parts of the border region of Kashmir, with both laying claim to more of the disputed territory. It's one of the main disputes between the uneasy nuclear neighbors.

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

Kashmir suicide attack kills dozens of Indian security forces

law/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kashmir: Indian soldiers killed in clashes with militants

A gunbattle with militants in disputed Kashmir has left four Indian troops dead. It comes just days after the worst attack on government forces in the region's history, to which India promised a "jaw-dropping" response. (18.02.2019)  

What is Jaish-e-Mohammed?

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed an attack on Indian forces in Kashmir that killed at least 40. What is this group and what are its goals? (15.02.2019)  

India considers action against Pakistan after suicide attack

India was weighing its options for retaliation against Pakistan after a Kashmir terror attack killed over 40 Indian paramilitaries. Mobs attacked Kashmiris in India and some TV channels called for going to war. (16.02.2019)  

Kashmir suicide car bomb kills dozens of Indian troops

Dozens of Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir after a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. India has blamed Pakistan of involvement and pledged to "isolate" it. (15.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute  

Kashmir suicide attack kills dozens of Indian security forces  

Related content

Indien Kaschmir Grenze zu Pakistan

Kashmir: Indian soldiers killed in clashes with militants 18.02.2019

A gunbattle with militants in disputed Kashmir has left four Indian troops dead. It comes just days after the worst attack on government forces in the region's history, to which India promised a "jaw-dropping" response.

Indien Proteste der leeren Straßen in Srinagar, Kaschmir

Kashmir residents stage shutdown after suicide bombing 17.02.2019

Shops shut and roads stayed empty across India-administered Kashmir three days after a car bombing killed 41 soldiers. New Delhi has vowed reprisals following the worst attack on its security forces in three decades.

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute 15.02.2019

The bombing — outside Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir — was the worst attack in the divided region in decades. India says it has clear evidence of Pakistan's involvement. DW has been out on the streets of Delhi to gauge reactions to the attack.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 