Kanye West announces plan to buy right-wing social network

Rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, who now goes by the name "Ye," has joined the list of rich men who have decided to buy or start their own social media platform.

Ye has agreed to purchase Parler — a platform with particular popularity among US conservatives — owner Parlement Technologies said on Monday, without disclosing the sale price.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper said in a statement released by the company.

Ye was recently kicked off Twitter — which is in court over its own tentative purchase by billionaire Elon Musk — as well as Instagram following an antisemitic tirade.

Why is Ye buying a right-wing social media platform?

Ye has happily courted controversy and promoted conspiracy theories, having previously called slavery a choice and said that the COVID-19 vaccine was "the mark of the beast."

His appearance wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to the Paris fashion show sparked further outrage. It was followed shortly by an announcement from the sports attire company Adidas that they were reviewing their cooperation with the musician.

"Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again," Parler CEO George Farmer said in a statement.

What is Parler?

Parler became a hub and bubble for right-wing and far-right conspiracy theorists who felt censored on more mainstream platforms.

It was launched in 2018 but was removed from the Apple and Google marketplaces after the January 6 riots in 2021, which saw the platform accused of failing to stop incitement of violence.

Many users are supporters of former US President Donald Trump, himself an avid social media user who launched his own conservative social media platform "Truth Social" after also being kicked off of Twitter.

Parler returned to the Googe Play Store last month, but it still struggles amid heavy competition from other right wing social networks.

