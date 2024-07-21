Kamala Harris kicks off presidential campaign

The US vice president has hit the campaign trail, with key Democratic leaders endorsing her as their 2024 presidential candidate. Under pressure from his own party, President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy on July 21.

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced he will not be seeking a second term in the November elections. The 81-year-old president had been facing calls to resign since his debate against Donald Trump in late June, where he seemed frail, struggled to focus and slurred his words. Before announcing his decision, Biden had dismissed the criticism and vowed to fight on.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement for the next Democratic nominee.

Here is an overview of DW's coverage of Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 election campaign and the first days of Harris' campaign.