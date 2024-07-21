  1. Skip to content
Kamala Harris kicks off presidential campaign

July 21, 2024

The US vice president has hit the campaign trail, with key Democratic leaders endorsing her as their 2024 presidential candidate. Under pressure from his own party, President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy on July 21.

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event
Image: Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced he will not be seeking a second term in the November elections. The 81-year-old president had been facing calls to resign since his debate against Donald Trump in late June, where he seemed frail, struggled to focus and slurred his words. Before announcing his decision, Biden had dismissed the criticism and vowed to fight on. 

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement for the next Democratic nominee. 

Here is an overview of DW's coverage of Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 election campaign and the first days of Harris' campaign.

Reports & Analysis

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024,

US Democrats move to support Harris for presidential race

With Biden's endorsement, Vice President Kamala Harris has delivered a vigorous address to campaign staff in Delaware.
PoliticsJuly 23, 202402:32 min
Kamala Harris stands at a lecturn and delivers a speech

Celebrities rush to embrace Kamala Harris as Biden bows out

Hollywood and music stars from Cardi B to Barbara Streisand have rallied behind the woman who will likely take on Trump.
CultureJuly 22, 2024
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks as she stands in front of a row of US flags

Could VP Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump in US election?

Kamala Harris is emerging as the best candidate to replace Joe Biden and beat Donald Trump in November.
PoliticsJuly 21, 202402:32 min
external

'No time left for Democratic Party infighting'

Political commentator Ethan Bearman expressed "great respect" for Biden's decision.
PoliticsJuly 21, 202404:53 min
Joe Biden seen from behind, walking away into a dark background

Joe Biden withdraws candidacy ― what happens next?

The US president has said he will not run for reelection in November. How will the Democrats nominate a candidate now?
PoliticsJuly 21, 2024
President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

What made Joe Biden change his mind?

Pressure on President Biden had been mounting for weeks. DW correspondent Janelle Dumalaon explains what changed.
PoliticsJuly 22, 202404:40 min
US and EU flags lined up

Europe reacts to Biden decision to leave presidential race

PoliticsJuly 22, 202403:05 min
US president Joe Biden sits at the desk in the Oval Office during a presidential address

Joe Biden: 'Man of the middle' ends US reelection campaign

Joe Biden has spent most of his life in US politics. Now, he has announced he will not seek reelection as president.
PoliticsJuly 22, 2024
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a lectern, in a white suit, her hands outstretched, smiling

US election: Who is Biden's VP Kamala Harris?

While Kamala Harris' achievements are seen by many as remarkable, she has also spent years in Joe Biden's shadow.
PoliticsJuly 21, 2024
US President Joe Biden stands at a podium in the Rose Garden of the White House in September 2023. Vice President Kamala Harris stands off to the side behind him.

As Biden quits race, Republicans call for him to resign

Biden is no longer running for reelection. Democrats praised his decision as patriotic. Republicans want him to resign.
PoliticsJuly 21, 2024
external

US reactions to Biden withdrawal: DW's Ines Pohl

PoliticsJuly 22, 202405:40 min
US President Joe Biden with his eyes closed during the presidential TV debate

Who could replace Joe Biden as the Democrats' candidate?

President Joe Biden has pulled out of the presidential race. Who could step in, and compete against Donald Trump?
PoliticsJuly 21, 2024
