Julian Nagelsmann announced as new Germany coach

Just under two weeks after Hansi Flick was fired, Germany have appointed a new head coach. Julian Nagelsmann is now in charge on a short-term deal.

He may only be 36 years old, but Julian Nagelsmann delivering his own headlines at his first press conference as Germany's new head coach is a sign of a coach who knows the industry very well indeed.

"If you want a headline, we need a good, healthy aggression towards the opposition goal," he told journalists at the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters in Frankfurt, wherehe signed a contract until after next summer's European Championship on home soil.

"Especially against deep-lying opposition, we need to show the necessary presence in the opposition box, we need to stress the opposition, it needs to be painful to play against us."

It was a familiar statement of intent from a head coach who has developed a reputation for aggressive pressing and a proactive style of play during spells in charge of Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and, until March this year, Bayern Munich. But he's well aware that his new task is a very different one.

"We want to play attractive football that will excite people beyond just the results, but we’re not going to overcomplicate things," he explained.

"A positive atmosphere is important, but it requires a good plan which can’t be as complex as in club football, because we simply don’t have the same amount of time to study it."

Nagelsmann, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2022, will formulate that plan alongside assistants Benjamin Glück (37), his long-time video analyst, and Sandro Wagner (35), the fomer German international striker who played under Nagelsmann in Hoffenheim and who led Bavarian outfit Unterhaching to promotion to the third division last season.

"The phone felt hot against my ear when I spoke to Sandro," Nagelsmann joked. "That’s how excited he is."

Nagelsmann reunited with Bayern Munich players

Out on the pitch, Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan will remain captain, while Nagelsmann will also be reunited with a number of former players, including RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and two of his most trusted Bayern lieutenants in Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Other Bayern players may be less enamored about a reunion, such as Thomas Müller, who was far from a guaranteed starter under Nagelsmann, and Manuel Neuer, who clashed with Nagelsmann over the dismissal of the club's goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic back in January.

"I felt like I’d had my heart torn out," said Neuer at the time. "It was the hardest thing I have experienced in my career."

With Neuer still battling to return from a broken leg suffered while skiing in December 2022, Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to be Nagelsmann’s preferred choice between the sticks.

"Of course, I’m looking to forward to seeing the Bayern players again," said Nagelsmann. "But I’m also looking forward to meeting players from other clubs who I’ve not met before."

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, new Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and director of football Rudi Völler Image: Michael Probst/AP Photo/picture alliance

Ten months until Euro 2024: a deal which suits all parties

For Nagelsmann, the ten-month employment comes at an opportune time. Out of work since being sacked by Bayern in March, the 36-year-old now has an opportunity to sample a different type of football management and add another string to his bow.

Should he succeed – "a summer fairytale 2.0 would be ideal," he said,a reference to the 2006 World Cup in Germany – an extension of his contract cannot be ruled out. Should he fail, structural issues at the DFB will be blamed as much as him, but there will likely still be plenty of offers to return to club football.

His name had already been whispered in conjunction with Borussia Dortmund this season after the Black and Yellows’ stuttering start, and yet it was BVB chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, in his additional role as DFB vice president, who was also involved in identifying Nagelsmann as the number one choice for the national team, along with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and director of football Rudi Völler.

The short-term nature of the deal also reflects the DFB's ongoing precarious financial situation. Facing a budget deficit of €19.5m ($20.7m), the organization announced plans to save €4.5m in July, with further cuts to come.

Nagelsmann, who was still on the pay roll at Bayern Munich, is taking a significant salary cut to take on the role, while the German champions have reportedly also agreed to waive the €15m which would have been required to buy Nagelsmann out of his contract, which ran until 2026.

"Bayern have cooperated wonderfully with us and compromised," hinted Völler, while Nagelsmann insisted: "I don’t want praise. I’m privileged to be a football coach and I earn enough money. This is all about the job."

Full focus on Euro 2024

As it is for the DFB as a whole which, now under new chief executive Andreas Rettig, who succeeded Oliver Bierhoff earlier this week following disastrous recent tournament performances from Germany's men, women and youth teams, is placing its sole focus on Euro 2024.

"The Euros next year are of enormous importance for German football," said Neuendorf. "Our concentration is now fully on supporting Julian Nagelsmann until next summer."

By then, countless new headlines will have been written. Whether they'll be the ones Nagelsmann wants will depend on his success, but for now the headlines he delivered at his unveiling certainly suggest a different Germany team is on the horizon.