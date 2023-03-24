Bayern Munich sack coach Julian Nagelsmann

The German football team Bayern Munich has sacked its coach Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, the club has confirmed. Thomas Tuchel has been named as his successor.
The sacking comes as the perennial league winners struggle to assert themselves in the Bundesliga title race.
Bayern's next fixture is not until April 1, a crucial top-of-the-table battle with Borussia Dortmund in the league.
Why is Nagelsmann under pressure?
The 35-year-old Nagelsmann, for years the brightest rising star in the German coaching scene, had been presiding over Bayern's least successful domestic league season in years.
A 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend helped Dortmund rise to the top of the table, one point clear of Bayern, champions every year since the 2011/12 season. Before the break for the midwinter World Cup in Qatar, Bayern had a 9-point lead.
Although still in the Champions League, Manchester City, led by former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, could prove a stout test for the Bavarians in the quarterfinals.
Reports of Nagelsmann struggling to maintain good relations with his star-studded squad have also been a recurring feature for months. Arguably his most public falling out was with 2021 world player of the year, Robert Lewandowski, who ultimately left for Barcelona in the off-season at a probably discounted transfer fee.
Tuchel, 49, is a former Dortmund coach and had been linked to the Bayern job in the past.
He won two domestic league titles with Paris St Germain and the Champions League with Chelsea since leaving Germany to coach abroad, but ultimately he only survived just over two years in Paris and 18 months in London before the teams' form ebbed.
Tuchel has been living in Munich since returning from his time with Chelsea.
Despite the talk of a disappointing season, particularly with seven draws and three defeats so far in a domestic league that Bayern have grown accustomed to dominating, Germany's most successful club is still in the hunt to win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League in the last weeks of the season, now with new leadership at the helm.