Julian Assange can appeal extradition, UK High Court rules

The High Court in London has ruled that Julian Assange can continue his legal battle, unless the US assures he's not exposed to the death penalty within three weeks. The legal saga has dragged on for more than a decade.

UK judges on Tuesday delayed their ruling on Julian Assange's extradition to the US, and asked the US for further assurances that the self-styled whistleblower would not face the death penalty if extradited.

The UK abolished the death penalty in the 1960s.

Assange had applied to be able to appeal the extradition at a further hearing. The court ruled on Tuesday that he could, unless the US provided "satisfactory assurances" within three weeks that his life would not be at risk and on whether he could rely on the First Amendment of the US Constitution which protects freedom of speech.

Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson adjourned the case until May 20.

Without the US assurances, the judges said his grounds to appeal would be based on potential exposure to the death penalty and potential breaches of freedom of expression.

Assange's legal team argued during the two-day hearing in February that US authorities were unfairly seeking to punish their client for WikiLeaks' "exposure of criminality on the part of the US government on an unprecedented scale," including torture and killings.

Stella Assange, the WikiLeaks founder's wife, attended the haearing, as did Assange's father John Shipton Image: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Some of the most famous leaks of classified documents by WikiLeaks pertained to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan while NATO forces were present in those countries. The site's first big scoop, however, was the release of a tranche of diplomatic cables in 2010 between the US Department of State and its missions around the world.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/wmr (Reuters, AP)