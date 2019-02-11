 Judge finds Manafort lied to FBI in Russia probe | News | DW | 14.02.2019

News

Judge finds Manafort lied to FBI in Russia probe

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager faces a more severe sentence after he broke a plea agreement with Special Council Robert Mueller. A judge says he lied about his interactions with a Russian operative.

Paul Manafort (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ngan)

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager broke a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller by lying to prosecutors, a federal judge has said.

Manafort lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and prosecutors about a payment to a law firm and his interactions with a suspected Russian operative in 2016 and 2017, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled.

Mueller had in November accused Manafort of lying to prosecutors, a charge Manafort's lawyers had dismissed.

Berman said she would consider the lies at a sentencing hearing on March 13.

Mueller is "no longer bound by its obligations under the plea agreement, including its promise to support a reduction" in Manafort's sentence, she said.

  • USA - Donald Trump und Paul Manafort (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Reinstein)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Longtime Republican advisor

    Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort worked in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    History of working with dictators

    His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

  • Nationales Anti-Korruptions Büro der Ukraine NABU in Kiew (Getty Images/AFP/S. Supinsky)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Corruption allegations

    Ukraine's new government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. During Ukraine's 2014 uprising, Manafort is also accused of supporting the violent removal of protestors from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

  • Rick Gates & Donald Trump at the Republican Convention (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Manafort's right hand man

    As Manafort's trial begins, one of the key witnesses against him will be Rick Gates, who has cut a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Paul Manafort office workers with Konstantin Kilimnik (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Alleged witness tampering

    In this photo from Manafort's consutling offices, Konstantin Kilimnik, who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

  • Paul Manafort prison mugshot(Getty Images/Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Indicted by federal grand jury

    After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included having a phone and a laptop.


Presidential pardon?

Manafort had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering in September, but agreed to cooperate with Mueller to get a reduced sentence.

A prosecutor working as a member of Mueller's team said Manafort may have lied to increase his chances of getting a presidential pardon.

Read more: Donald Trump will be impeached in 2019, says 'prediction professor'

Mueller is leading a probe into Russian government meddling in the 2016 presidential election and has been looking into ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

Manafort was the first person to be indicted as part of the investigation. Mueller has also charged six other people involved in the campaign.

amp/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

