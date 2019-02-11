Judge finds Manafort lied to FBI in Russia probe

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager broke a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller by lying to prosecutors, a federal judge has said.

Manafort lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and prosecutors about a payment to a law firm and his interactions with a suspected Russian operative in 2016 and 2017, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled.

Mueller had in November accused Manafort of lying to prosecutors, a charge Manafort's lawyers had dismissed.

Berman said she would consider the lies at a sentencing hearing on March 13.

Mueller is "no longer bound by its obligations under the plea agreement, including its promise to support a reduction" in Manafort's sentence, she said.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Longtime Republican advisor Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort worked in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

Paul Manafort: Political insider History of working with dictators His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Corruption allegations Ukraine's new government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. During Ukraine's 2014 uprising, Manafort is also accused of supporting the violent removal of protestors from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Manafort's right hand man As Manafort's trial begins, one of the key witnesses against him will be Rick Gates, who has cut a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Alleged witness tampering In this photo from Manafort's consutling offices, Konstantin Kilimnik, who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Indicted by federal grand jury After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included having a phone and a laptop.



Presidential pardon?

Manafort had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering in September, but agreed to cooperate with Mueller to get a reduced sentence.

A prosecutor working as a member of Mueller's team said Manafort may have lied to increase his chances of getting a presidential pardon.

Mueller is leading a probe into Russian government meddling in the 2016 presidential election and has been looking into ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

Manafort was the first person to be indicted as part of the investigation. Mueller has also charged six other people involved in the campaign.

