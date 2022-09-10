 Jude Bellingham captains Borussia Dortmund but defeat prompts anger | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Jude Bellingham captains Borussia Dortmund but defeat prompts anger

Jude Bellingham donned the Borussia Dortmund captain's armband for the first time on Saturday but couldn't prevent his team losing to Cologne. Head coach Edin Terzic had strong words for his players ahead of a big week.

Fussball Bundesliga | 1. FC Köln - Borussia Dortmund

Ahead of kick-off in Cologne, Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic sat down with Jude Bellingham for a quiet chat in the corner of the away dressing room.

In the absence of injured club captain Marco Reus and sick vice-captain Mats Hummels, the armband passed to the English teenager, officially third in the BVB captaincy pecking order.

"Is he the youngest captain in the history of Borussia Dortmund?" asked Terzic himself in a pre-match interview. "We don't know. But he's definitely old enough."

Bellingham: 'A dream come true'

The 19-year-old's talents in dribbling, passing, composure and defensive discipline have been clear for some time and his ability to turn defensive situations into offensive ones have often helped Dortmund out of tricky situations.

On Saturday afternoon, a typical drive forward opened up space behind the Colognedefense, before an inch-perfect pass in to Julian Brandt allowed the German international open the scoring.

Bellingham's double fist-pump and yell of delight as he ran back towards to the centre circle after celebrating with his teammates showed how much it meant. A couple of hours later, however, his mood was very different.

After Cologne had produced an impressive second-half comeback to win 3-2, Bellingham led his teammates over to the traveling supporters, arms raised, palms facing outwards, an expression of acceptance of responsibility.

"When I first signed for this club, I never thought it would be possible," he then told the Bundesliga's official channel pitch-side. "But then I met the players and they gave me the belief that one day I could be captain."

But as he trudged down the tunnel, his disappointment and anger at the result and performance became clear as he ignored waiting journalists and hurled his coat onto the floor en route back to the dressing room, where he would speak to Terzic again.

BVB head coach Edin Terzic shouts orders on the touchline

Annoyed: BVB coach Edin Terzic cut a frustrated figure in Cologne

Terzic: 'Brutal, annoying, bitter'

What exactly the head coach told his players will remain between those four walls, but the 39-year-old certainly cut a consternated figure as he spoke to reporters.

"For 15-20 minutes after half-time, in an important and decisive phase of the game, we weren't prepared to invest all we had to defend our goal and win the ball back," he said.

"When there were an extra three or four steps to take to get into the challenge, we weren't prepared to do it. When you look at how we went into tackles at the start of the second half, it's no wonder we ended up losing.

"And that annoys us. We're annoyed that we once again have to ask these questions of ourselves. We're annoyed as a coaching team that we can't show 20 examples of good possession play tomorrow, but once again have to discuss the same topics.

"It's brutal, it's annoying, it's bitter," he concluded – for Bellingham as well, whose debut as captain ended in defeat, but whose reputation continues to grow.

"[Being captain] is something that other people have always mentioned to me, and I've always brushed it off," he said. "But, I'm really grateful to have been given the chance today. "Still, I'm ultimately disappointed that we've lost."

Sevilla and Bayern to come

Dortmund officials are hopeful that vice-captain Hummels, who missed the trip to Cologne with a heavy cold, will be available again for the trip to Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday and for the visit next Saturday of Bayern Munich, who drew level on points with BVB thanks to their thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen.

Hummels' return should not only see him resume his partnership with Nico Schlotterbeck, but should also offer the experience and pedigree to implement Terzic's demands.

As third-choice captain, Bellingham will also have a role to play.

Edited by Jonathan Harding

Related content

firo : 10.09.2022, Fussball, Fußball, 1. Liga, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2022/2023, RB Leipzig - BVB Borussia Dortmund 3:0 halbe Figur , Enttäuschung , enttäuscht , Edin Terzic

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund still searching for identity under Edin Terzic 10.09.2022

Borussia Dortmund slumped to a deserved 3-0 defeat away at RB Leipzig, coached by former BVB coach Marco Rose. Rose's successor in Dortmund, Edin Terzic, is yet to instill a discernible style of play.

Torjubel Jamal MUSIALA (Bayern Muenchen) nach Tor zum 2-0, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, Aktion,Einzelaktion,Einzelbild, Freisteller,Ganzkoerperaufnahme,ganze Figur. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2022/2023, 8.Spieltag, Spieltag08, FC Bayern Muenchen - Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 am 30.09.2022, A L L I A N Z A R E N A. ?

Bundesliga: How Jamal Musiala led Bayern Munich's 'therapy session' 01.10.2022

Crisis-hit Bayern Munich bounced back to winning ways by thrashing Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night. Teenager Jamal Musiala put a hard week's training into practise with a man-of-the-match performance.

Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04, 7. Spieltag, Signal-Iduna Park: Dortmunds Youssoufa Moukoko jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

‘Anger in my belly’: Youssoufa Moukoko channels Borussia Dortmund emotions – but Marco Reus injury mars derby win 17.09.2022

Youssoufa Moukoko was Borussia Dortmund’s hero with another big goal off the bench. But the teenager's joy wasn’t the only emotion on derby day, as captain Marco Reus was stretchered off injured.