Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

October 5, 2023

The Norweigan author was hailed for his "innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable." The award is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($990,000, €948,000).

https://p.dw.com/p/4X8vC
Norwegian author Jon Fosse at National Book Awards
Norwegian author and playwright Jon Fosse has won 2023's Nobel Prize for LiteratureImage: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded this year's Nobel Prize for Literature.

This year's winner is Norwegian author Jon Fosse. The academy hailed his "innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable." 

The award is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($990,000, €948,000). 

Born in 1959 in the Norwegian coastal town of Haugesund, Fosse is considered one of the most important contemporary European writers.

He has writter more than 30 plays that were performed worldwide in several languages, earning him numerous awards. 

Last year's winner was French author Annie Ernaux, who the Swedish Academy praised for "courage and critical acuity."

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to three scientists who developed quantum dot technology on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to a group that studied electrons in flashes of light, and the Nobel Prize in Medicine was handed to two scientists who helped lay the groundwork for mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 at the start of the week.

More to follow...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his way to a gathering of the European Political Community
Live

Europe security summit: Leaders meet in Granada amid tension

PoliticsOctober 5, 2023
