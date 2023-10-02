  1. Skip to content
Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine

October 2, 2023

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for work that helped in the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X2Fx
DW News "Breaking"

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The prize money this year was increased by 1 million kronor to 11 million kronor (just over $1 million, or slightly under €1 million) because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The Nobel Prize is considered the most prestigious award in the fields in which it is presented.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded 113 times since the prize's first year in 1901. It's gone to 225 scientists, but only 12 women.

Last year's award went to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA that which provided key insights into the human immune system, including vulnerability to severe COVID-19.

More to come...

