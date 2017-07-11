Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet virtually amid deepening US-China divide

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their virtual talks on Monday amid mounting tensions in the bilateral relationship.

"We have a responsibility to the world and to our people," Biden said at the start of the meeting. He added that "all countries have to play by the same rules of the road."

The two leaders traveled together when both were vice presidents and know each other well.

"I am very happy to see my old friend," Xi told Biden at the start of the meeting.

The Chinese leader told Biden the two sides should improve communication.

A healthy and stable bilateral relationship is necessary for dealing with global challenges like climate change and COVID-19, he said, according to a report from Chinese state media.

Biden said that the two leaders must make sure the two nations' relations do not veer into open conflict, including by installing "common sense" guardrails.

He promised to address areas of concern for Washington, including human rights and other issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow.

sri/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP)