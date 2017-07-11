 Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as presidential running mate | News | DW | 11.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as presidential running mate

Joe Biden has named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. She is the first Black woman to ever run on a major presidential ticket in the US.

US-POLITICS-CUSTOMS AND BORDER-HEARING (Getty Images/AFP/A. Drago)

Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history as both the first Black woman and the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket in US history.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate."

Harris, 55, was close with Biden's late son, Beau, who served as Delaware attorney general while she held the same post in California.

Read more: Opinion: Trump ups the ante by suggesting election delay

Biden's social media post continued: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign." 

Should Biden, 77, succeed in defeating President Donald Trump in November, Harris would become the United States' first female vice president.

Earlier on Tuesday, prior to the announcement, Harris wrote on Twitter: "Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work."

Watch video 02:11

Why Joe Biden's running mate matters so much

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Joe Biden officially clinches US Democratic nomination

Joe Biden says he has enough Democratic party-backing from delegates to challenge President Donald Trump in November's US election. Biden crossed the threshold after 8 primaries were held on Tuesday.  

US Democrats unveil sweeping police reform law

Democratic lawmakers have announced a sweeping package of legislation aimed at ending police brutality and racial injustice. Police must be "accountable to the public," said the head of the Congressional Black Caucus.  

US civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis dies

John Lewis, the long-time member of the US House of Representatives and decades-long civil rights activist, has died. The 80-year-old had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.  

Advertisement