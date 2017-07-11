Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States has a "commitment" to defend Taiwan in the face of growing military and political pressure towards the island from Beijing.

In a move that appeared to be a break with official protocol, Biden said at a town hall event hosted by CNN that the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan, which has complained of mounting military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty.

While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

In August 2021, a US official said policy on Taiwan had not changed after Biden appeared to suggest Washington would defend the island if it were attacked.

"China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we're the most powerful military in the history of the world," Biden said, as he jumped to the defense of the US' credentials.

"What you do have to worry about is whether or not they're going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," Biden said.

"I don't want a cold war with China. I just want China to understand that we're not going to step back, that we're not going to change any of our views."

