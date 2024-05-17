Jenny Erpenbeck: Germany's least-known famous author

She's been shortlisted for the 2024 International Booker Prize, tipped for a Literature Nobel and received worldwide acclaim — yet she's relatively unknown in her home country of Germany.

Ask your average German who Jenny Erpenbeck is, and they may very well respond, "Jenny who?" Yet the contemporary German author has made a name for herself beyond Germany's borders: She's been showered with prizes and has even been predicted to one day win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Her books have been translated into over 30 languages, and she's read to thrilled audiences in Uzbekistan, Mexico and India during her global book tours.

So why the discrepancy?

It's not as if Erpenbeck is totally unknown in Germany — quite the contrary. She has a loyal readership, and she can usually count on one literary prize a year, earning her media mentions. Her 2021 novel, "Kairos," has also received some awards — just no major Germans one, like the German Book Prize or the Leipzig Book Fair Prize. Yet, in keeping with the pattern, the novel's English translation has garnered acclaim beyond Germany's borders, earning her, and her translator Michael Hoffmann, a spot on the International Booker Prize shortlist.

Erpenbeck's novel 'Kairos' was published in German in 2021 and in English under the same title in 2023

'East German' problems

There may be something to a feeling Erpenbeck has: that the wall between the former East and West Germanys never really fell, that West German cultural perspectives continue to dominate public discourse.

Erpenbeck is from East Germany. Born in 1967 in East Berlin, she was 22 when the wall came down. The state in which she had grown up, the German Democratic Republic (GDR), simply ceased to exist shortly thereafter, and she found herself in a new country, the Federal Republic of Germany, which wasn't really interested in the history of the GDR.

"Kairos" addresses the end of the GDR. In an interview with the German weekly magazine Die Zeit, Erpenbeck said it was no coincidence that the novel didn't garner much attention within Germany, since not a single East German-born individual sat on the juries of the major German book prizes the year the novel came out. "I'm not interested in your problems either," she said in the interview with the Hamburg-based publication whose roots lie in West Germany.

The end of the world as we know it

"Kairos" is about life's turmoil. It's a toxic love story set during the final days of the GDR. The lovers: a young woman and a 34-year-older man, a former fascist in Nazi Germany turned zealous communist. It's also the story of artists in the GDR — a state with omnipresent censorship that required critique to be subtle and well-hidden.

"Kairos" tells of people experiencing the transition from a communist-socialist regime to a free-market state — an earthquake that fundamentally shakes how they see themselves. The lovers' breakup captures the instability they face as their world crumbles.

Erpenbeck draws on her own background as a former citizen of East Germany Image: Fredrik Sandberg/picture-alliance

Erpenbeck powerfully captures the end of the GDR; she knows what it felt like. In a 2018 essay for the German women's magazine Emma, she wrote, "Freedom wasn't gifted. It had a price, and the price was my previous life. The price was that which had just been called the present now was called the past ... From here on out, my childhold belonged in a museum."

Writing: A family tradition

Before she turned to writing, Erpenbeck first trained as a book binder. She then worked as a theater props manager before studying theater and musical theater direction. Yet it would be the page, not the stage, that called her.

Writing was part of her family's history: two of her grandparents were writers, and her father, John, a physicist, also published multiple books.

Erpenbeck made her writing debut in 1999 with "Geschichte vom alten Kind," known in English as "The Old Child" (transl. Susan Bernofsky, 2005). The novella is about a girl who is found in the street and who seems to have no background and no memory. The story was seen by many as an allegory of the disorientation GDR citizens experienced after their state ceased to exist.

Nothing lasts forever

Impermanence is a recurring theme throughout Erpenbeck's works. For instance, in her 2008 novel "Visitation" (transl. Susan Bernofsky, 2011), the inhabitants of one house experience multiple upheavals: the Weimar Republic, the Third Reich, World War II, the GDR, the transition to democracy and the period after.

Her 2015 bestseller "Gehen, ging, gegangen" ("Go, Went, Gone"), about the hopeless situation of asylum-seekers in Berlin, was shortlisted for the year's German Book Prize; the English translation by Susan Bernofsky (2017) was longlisted for the 2018 International Booker Prize.

Erpenbeck and Bernofsky won the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize — the forerunner to the International Booker Prize — in 2015 for "The End of Days," the English translation of "Aller Tage Abend," a novel that asks what the life of a girl might have been like had she not died in infancy.

Good timing for 'Kairos'

Jenny Erpenbeck is the first German author to be shortlisted since 2020 for the International Booker Prize, a prestigious annual British award for a work of fiction translated into English that for many bibliophiles rank just below the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The winner will be announced in London on May 21, with the winning author-translator duo receiving 50,000 GBP (€58,000; $63,000).

The other 2024 shortlisted author nominees are Kira Josefsson (Sweden), Selva Almada (Argentina), Hwang Sok-yong (South Korea), Jente Posthuma (Netherlands) and Itamar Vieira Junior (Brazil).

"Kairos" is the first translation of Erpenbeck by the established German-English translator Michael Hofmann. The book's title comes from ancient Greek and refers to the god of opportunity and luck — of things coming at the right moment. Perhaps it's a good omen for Erpenbeck.

This article was originally written in German.