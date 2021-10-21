Every year in March, the publishing world flocks to Germany's eastern city of Leipzig for the renowned Leipzig Book Fair.

After the Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place annually in October, the four-day Leipzig Book Fair is Germany's second-largest book event and the spring event of the book and media sector. Authors, readers and publishing companies get together to collect information, and discover what is new in the world of books at a trade fair that dates back to the 17th century.