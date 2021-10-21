Visit the new DW website

Leipzig Book Fair

Every year in March, the publishing world flocks to Germany's eastern city of Leipzig for the renowned Leipzig Book Fair.

After the Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place annually in October, the four-day Leipzig Book Fair is Germany's second-largest book event and the spring event of the book and media sector. Authors, readers and publishing companies get together to collect information, and discover what is new in the world of books at a trade fair that dates back to the 17th century.

***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Wehende Fahnen der Buchmesse am Haupteingang der Messe Frankfurt. Frankfurter Buchmesse 2011 11.-16.10.2011 © Frankfurter Buchmesse/Fernando Baptista Copyright frei nur für journalistische Zwecke, keine Persönlichkeitsrechte oder Model-Release-Verträge der abgebildeten Personen vorhanden. The photos may be used for editorial purposes only as part of press reporting on the Frankfurt Book Fair. No other rights are available.

Frankfurt Book Fair to allow 25,000 visitors daily 01.09.2021

Organizers of the world's largest book trade fair say that their hygiene plan has been accepted, allowing the event to receive a large number of participants.
14.03.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Ein Mann beklebt Stufe für Stufe einer Treppe mit dem Logo der Leipziger Buchmesse in der Glashalle der Leipziger Messe. Nach gut drei Stunden Arbeit zeigt sich auf den Vorderseiten der 36 Stufen das bekannte Logo mit dem Auge über einem aufgeschlagenen Buch. Die Leipziger Buchmesse findet in diesem Jahr vom 21. bis 24. März statt. Dann werden wieder tausende Besucher über diese Treppe in die Messehallen strömen. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

How the cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair affects publishers 06.03.2020

The major spring meeting of the book industry in Leipzig is not taking place, and an alternative date is not in sight. It's a heavy blow for publishers, authors and the public — and not just a financial loss.
28.02.2020 BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 28: Workers prepare an exhibition stand ahead of the upcoming ITB tourism trade fair at the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds on February 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer yesterday urged organizers to cancel the fair due to the danger posed by the spread of coronavirus in Germany. The ITB, the world's largest tourism trade fair, is scheduled to run from March 4 to March 8. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Coronavirus: Counting the cost of canceled trade shows 05.03.2020

Be it Berlin, Paris or Geneva — trade fairs across industries have been called off in the past few weeks due to the coronavirus scare. Now those who've incurred losses are asking who will compensate them.
Pressematerial ***Bilder und Illustrationen nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung über das Literaturfest München 2016 verwenden**** Impressionen vom Markt der unabhängigen Verlage »Andere Bücher braucht das Land« im Literaturhaus München (26./27.11.2016) © Alke Müller-Wendlandt

How do independent publishers in Germany survive? 04.04.2019

After the bankruptcy of Germany's largest book wholesaler, small publishers are on red alert. The issue at stake is nothing less than democracy and cultural diversity. Is there a glimmer of hope for them?
People attend a rally to protest against tightening state control over internet in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Masha Gessen depicts Russia's slide to totalitarianism under Putin 20.03.2019

The Russian-American writer has won the 2019 Leipzig Book Fair Award for European Understanding for "The Future Is History." The book is a sharply tuned look at why democracy fell short in Russia after communism ended.
Altstaedter Ring, Aussicht vom Rathausturm , Tschechien, Prag | Old Town Square, view from City Hall tower, Czech Republic, Prague | Verwendung weltweit

Leipzig Book Fair: Spotlight on 4 contemporary Czech novels 19.03.2019

The Czech Republic is country of honor at the Leipzig Book Fair 2019, with some 130 events featuring 60 Czech authors. We met four and dip into their novels on everything from life in a wardrobe to taboo Czech history.
15.03.2018, Sachsen, Leipzig: Die Autorin Esther Kinsky spricht auf der Buchmesse, nachdem sie mit dem Preis der Leipziger Buchmesse in der Kategorie Belletristik ausgezeichnet wurde. Der Preis der Leipziger Buchmesse wird seit 2005 verliehen. Jeweils fünf Kandidaten sind in den Kategorien Belletristik, Sachbuch/Essayistik und Übersetzung nominiert. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit 100 Must-Reads Esther Kinsky Sommerfrische

Esther Kinsky: 'Summer Resort' 08.10.2018

Not exactly an idyllic place — and yet for locals, this run-down vacation colony is a good enough spot to spend the summertime. Esther Kinsky takes us along on a journey through the Hungarian wasteland.
Spec. ANA ATHENS ATT.: LouisaDer deutsche Studentenführer Rudi Dutschke (M) und seine Ehefrau Gretchen (links mit rosa Mütze) bei einer Demonstration. Undatierte Aufnahme.

Why Germany's 1968 movement has not failed 11.04.2018

Fifty years ago, the leader of Germany's student movement Rudi Dutschke was wounded in an assasination attempt. His widow Gretchen tells DW why she feels positive about the social changes that emerged from the protests.
14.03.2018, Sachsen, Leipzig: Teilnehmer einer Demonstration halten auf dem Augustusplatz Bücher in die Höhe und tragen ein Transparent. Etwa 200 Menschen protestierten gegen die Präsenz rechter Verlage auf der Leipziger Buchmesse. Etwa 2600 Aussteller präsentieren vom 15.03. bis zum 18.03.2018 in Leipzig die Neuheiten der Verlagsbranche. Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Leipzig Book Fair: right-wing publishers debate continues 16.03.2018

While there's a plethora of topics on the program for the Leipzig Book Fair, there's one thing on everyone's minds: the presence of right-wing publishers at the trade fair. Not a new subject, but a hotly debated one.
Der amerikanische Organist Cameron Carpenter im Bukarester Athenäum beim Enescu-Festival 2013 (Bukarest, Rumänien). Foto: Andrei Gîndac Die DW hat die Rechte, die Fotos zu veröffentlichen, wenn sie die Quelle angibt (Die Bilder hat das Festival zur Verfügung gestellt mit diesem Hinweis)

8 things you need to know about Romania's culture 15.03.2018

Many ties link Germany and Romania, and now the Eastern European country is guest of honor at the Leipzig Book Fair. While corruption affects its developing economy, Romania's rich cultural scene offers reasons to hope.
Eine Besucherin steht am 26.03.2017 auf der Buchmesse Leipzig (Sachsen) an einem Regal mit antiquarischen Büchern. Heute geht die Messe zu Ende, auf der rund 2400 Aussteller ihre Neuheiten aus der Buch- und Verlagsbranche vorstellen. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Germany slow to accept its multicultural creators 25.02.2018

In Germany, the novelist Carmen-Francesca Banciu is introduced as a Romanian author; in Romania, she's considered a German author. In the United States and Britain, she writes, she is considered transnational.
13.03.2014 *** ARCHIV - Der deutsch-bosnische Autor Sasa Stanisic freut sich am 13.03.2014 während der Verleihung des Preis der Leipziger Buchmesse auf der Messe in Leipzig (Sachsen). Sein neues Buch «Fallensteller» erschien am 09.05.2016. Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa (zu dpa-Literaturdienst vom 24.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit picture alliance/dpa/A. Burgi

Artists After the Escape: Saša Stanišić, from Bosnia to Germany 21.12.2017

Saša Stanišić is a celebrated star on the German literary scene. Winning the 2015 Leipzig Book Fair Prize garnered him international acclaim. He came to Germany as a teenager, as a refugee from the Bosnian war.

Eine Besucherin steht am Stand von Litauen am 17.03.2016 auf der Buchmesse in Leipzig (Sachsen). Litauen will sich 2017 als Gastland der Leipziger Buchmesse als moderner Staat mit 100-jähriger Tradition präsentieren. Der Auftritt unter dem Motto «Litauen. Fortsetzung folgt» knüpft an die Ehrengast-Präsentation auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2002 an. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Lithuania – small country, lots to offer 28.03.2017

Many people have no idea about Lithuanian literature, but that could soon change. Lithuania is the Guest of Honor at the Leipzig Book Fair 2017. Books from the Baltics – turbulent history and desire for freedom.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

A literature special 27.03.2017

Arts21 is on a literary adventure. Big topics at this year’s Leipzig Book Fair are Lithuanian literature and Luther. Also featuring: Kermani on tour and picture books to get lost in.
DW euromaxx 24.03.17_Poppy J. Anderson

Bestselling writer Poppy J. Anderson 25.03.2017

The German writer Poppy J. Anderson has already sold over two million romance novels. She started out publishing her own books but an established publisher snapped up her new series of novels.
