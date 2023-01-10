  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Slovakia election
8 images
SocietyJapan
Nele Jensch
October 1, 2023
https://p.dw.com/p/4WqXj
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman wearing masks and lab coats, looking at a computer

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine

ScienceOctober 2, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters hold signs calling for press freedom

Southeast Asia: Why is free speech not a priority?

Southeast Asia: Why is free speech not a priority?

Press FreedomOctober 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

EU enlargement: The slow and rocky path to reform

EU enlargement: The slow and rocky path to reform

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

BusinessOctober 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage