Japan's fear of China - Global Us

September 13, 2024

China’s more aggressive foreign policy prompts neighboring Japan to invest in its military. Plus: How can waste landfills be made more climate friendly? And in the United States, an age-old nature paradise is under threat from a proposed mine.

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

