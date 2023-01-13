Japan: Ex-PM Shinzo Abe assassin suspect formally indicted

Abe was shot with a homemade gun while holding a rally near a train station in the western Japanese city of Nara last July.
The killing of the former leader sparked condolences from around the world. The incident also came as a shock to Japan where such acts of violence are rare, in part due to its strict gun laws.
Japan holds state funeral for Shinzo Abe
The suspect said he had targeted Abe after his mother was pressured to make donations of around 100 million yen ($774,700; €714,400) to the Unification Church — considered a cult in Japan — which left his family bankrupt.
Thousands of people have signed a petition asking for prosecutors to show leniency on the suspect with many who have also suffered at the hands of the church expressing sympathy for his actions.
The Unification Church and the LDP
The Unification Church was founded in 1954 in South Korea but has many adherents in Japan who make up one of the church's largest sources of income.
Abe's assassination has brought to light the LDP's longstanding relationship with the church, with the two sharing conservative and anti-communist ideals. The church was first courted by Abe's grandfather and former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who also played a prominent role in Imperial Japan's war effort before and during the Second World War.
Many LDP lawmakers have connections with the church, but the party has denied any organizational link.