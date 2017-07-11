Japan: PM Kishida apologizes for party ties with Unification Church

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized on Wednesday for his party's ties with the Unification Church.

"There are still many people who are concerned and suspicious of strong ties ... due to a number of media reports on the matter," Kishida told a news conference. "For this, I offer my sincere apologies as the president of the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party)."

This comes as the organization faces intense scrutiny following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.

Abe's alleged killer resented the church, claiming it bankrupted his mother. He blamed Abe for promoting it, according to his social media posts and reports.

Officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, and founded in South Korea in the 1950s, the church has faced questions over how it solicits donations.

Ties between LDP and Unification Church

Kishida's denouncement of his party's ties with the Unification Church comes at a time when the party approval ratings have slumped considerably. Support for the cabinet was down 10 points at 47%, according to a newspaper poll over the weekend.

"Politicians must be cautious about having relationships with organizations that society recognizes as problematic," Kishida said in the news conference.

In the wake of Abe's murder, disclosures of the ties between the church and LDP politicians have stoked controversy.

Earlier this month, Kishida shuffled his cabinet and removed seven ministers with links to the group. This included Abe's younger brother Nobuo Kishi.

Since then, dozens of LDP ministers have admitted to having connections with the church and related organizations.

The church, over the years, has managed to forge ties with conservative politicians on a common platform of opposing communism.

Abe funeral plans under fire

Meanwhile, the government's plan to host a 249-million yen (€1.8 million) state funeral for Abe on September 27 has divided public opinion. The budget does not reflect the amount needed for the security of foreign dignitaries.

Abe's assassination has put the Unification Church's ties with politicians under new scrutiny

Many questioned if public money should be spent on an event for a politicians, especially one as divisive as Abe who was known for his nationalist views and links to alleged cronyism.

Kishida, an Abe protege, defended the decision by his government, and said he would answer questions over the issue in the parliament.

"The fact we are holding this state funeral doesn't mean we're forcing people to express their condolences," the PM said.

ss/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)