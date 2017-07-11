Shinzo Abe: World leaders shocked at shooting of former Japanese PM

World leaders delivered messages of shock and support over the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Abe, 67, holds the title of Japan's longest-serving prime minister and has been a mainstay of politics in the country and on the global level.

Japan's current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said that Abe was in a "very grave condition," after the shooting. Leaders from around the world have expressed their concern over the situation and Abe's condition.

Germany 'shocked' by shooting

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she was "shocked by the news that Shinzo Abe was shot."

"My thoughts are with him and his family," she wrote on Twitter. Baerbock is currently in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted a message offering "thoughts and prayers" for Abe's family and "the people of Japan."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was "deeply concerned" by the shooting, while Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to Japan, called Abe "an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

Watch video 00:34 Blinkern reacts to Abe shooting

Their messages were mirrored in a tweet from NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

India's PM Narendra Modi tweeted he was "deeply distressed" by the attack "on my dear friend Abe Shinzo."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted "our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Taiwan leader, Tsai Ing-wen, called Abe "a staunch friend of Taiwan's."

"He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations," she said in a Facebook post.

China wishes quick recovery

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also expressed shock over the shooting. Beijing and Tokyo have long had strained relations which were put to the test by Abe's ultra-nationalism during his time in office.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing hopes "former PM Abe will be out of danger and recover soon."

Russia, currently under sanctions from Japan for its invasion of Ukraine, also sent a message of support. Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had offered his "condolences" to his Japanese counterpart.

"We pray for the health of the former prime minister of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe," the Russian embassy in Tokyo posted on Facebook. "We strongly condemn the barbaric attempt on his life."

UK minister mistakenly mourns Abe's death

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled and saddened" by the "despicable attack."

Whereas the newly appointed UK finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, sent his condolences mistakenly believing that Abe had died, before deleting the post on Twitter.

"PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot by an attacker. We enter politics to serve and try and make the world a better place, a good man has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. May he rest in eternal peace," Zahawi wrote in his original post.

